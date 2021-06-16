Roopa Marcello grew up eating Indian food at home and sandwiches at school, but today she writes about a variety of vegetarian-friendly cuisines on her blog, Raspberry Eggplant. Her version of the Vietnamese sandwich banh mi chay is easy to make and adds crunch and flavor to lunch.
This recipe was originally published in The Baltimore Sun.
Ingredients
For the pickled carrots:
- 1/2 Cup rice vinegar
- 2 Tablespoons sugar
- 1/2 Teaspoon salt
- 2 carrots
For the marinated mushrooms:
- Juice of 1/2 lime (about 2 tablespoons)
- 2 Tablespoons light brown sugar
- 1 Tablespoon rice vinegar
- 2 Teaspoons soy sauce
- 2 cloves of garlic, minced
- 1/4 Teaspoon sriracha sauce
- 3 portobello mushroom caps (about 6 ounces total), cut into 1-inch strips
For the sandwich:
- 1 large baguette
- 2 to 3 tablespoons mayonnaise
- 1/2 medium seedless cucumber
- 1/4 Cup cilantro leaves
- 1/2 jalapeno pepper, thinly sliced
- 1 Teaspoon soy sauce
Directions
For the pickled carrots:
Step 1: In a small saucepan, combine 1/2 cup rice vinegar, 2 tablespoons sugar and 1/2 teaspoon salt. Bring to a boil. Remove the mixture from the heat and let it cool for 5 minutes.
Step 2: In the meantime, peel and coarsely shred or finely julienne 2 carrots, then transfer the shredded carrots to a non-reactive bowl or container.
Step 3: Pour the vinegar mixture over the carrots. Refrigerate overnight. (If you're in a rush, you can leave it at room temperature for 1 hour, but overnight is best.)
For the marinated mushrooms:
Step 1: In a quart-sized plastic bag, combine the juice of 1/2 lime (about 2 tablespoons), 2 tablespoons light brown sugar, 1 tablespoon rice vinegar, 2 teaspoons soy sauce, 2 cloves minced garlic and 1/4 teaspoon sriracha sauce.
Step 2: Add 3 portobello mushroom caps (about 6 ounces total), cut into 1-inch strips. Marinate overnight in the refrigerator, or for 1 hour at room temperature.
For the sandwich:
Step 1: Preheat oven to 400 F.
Step 2: Put the marinated mushroom strips and the marinade in a baking dish and bake until the mushrooms are soft, about 12 minutes. Let them cool for at least 5 minutes.
Step 3: Cut open 1 large baguette by slicing it in half but not going all the way through. Spread 2 to 3 tablespoons mayonnaise on one side of the baguette. Place the baguette on a baking sheet and heat it until it is crisp and lightly browned, about 6 to 8 minutes. Let it cool for a few minutes before assembling the sandwich.
Step 4: In the meantime, cut 1/2 medium seedless cucumber lengthwise into 1/4-inch thick slices and set aside. Squeeze the liquid out of the pickled carrots.
Step 5: Assemble the sandwich by arranging the cucumber slices in a single layer on the baguette, then topping them with the mushrooms, pickled carrots, 1/4 cup cilantro leaves and 1/2 a thinly sliced jalapeno pepper. Sprinkle the soy sauce on top and close the sandwich.
Step 6: Cut into 3 or 4 sections and serve.