Step 1: Preheat oven to 400 F.

Step 2: Put the marinated mushroom strips and the marinade in a baking dish and bake until the mushrooms are soft, about 12 minutes. Let them cool for at least 5 minutes.

Step 3: Cut open 1 large baguette by slicing it in half but not going all the way through. Spread 2 to 3 tablespoons mayonnaise on one side of the baguette. Place the baguette on a baking sheet and heat it until it is crisp and lightly browned, about 6 to 8 minutes. Let it cool for a few minutes before assembling the sandwich.

Step 4: In the meantime, cut 1/2 medium seedless cucumber lengthwise into 1/4-inch thick slices and set aside. Squeeze the liquid out of the pickled carrots.

Step 5: Assemble the sandwich by arranging the cucumber slices in a single layer on the baguette, then topping them with the mushrooms, pickled carrots, 1/4 cup cilantro leaves and 1/2 a thinly sliced jalapeno pepper. Sprinkle the soy sauce on top and close the sandwich.

Step 6: Cut into 3 or 4 sections and serve.