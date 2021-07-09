Step 1: In a medium saute pan over medium high heat, heat 2 tablespoons butter. Saute 1 sliced banana until golden brown and caramelized.

Step 2: Deglaze the pan with 1/2 cup banana liqueur and reduce by half.

Step 3: Add 3 ounces brown sugar. Reduce heat to low and simmer, stirring with a wooden spoon until the sugar is melted. Add a pinch of cinnamon and pinch of salt. Keep warm over a low flame (if the flame is too high the sauce will break).

Step 4: In a medium-sized bowl, mix the egg batter: combine 2 large eggs, 1/4 cup milk and 2 tablespoons cinnamon. Whisk together.

Step 5: In a large saute pan over medium high heat, heat the remaining 2 tablespoons butter. Dip 3 pieces of thick-cut challah bread in the egg batter to coat both sides and place in the hot pan. Cook until golden brown, about 3 minutes per side.

Step 6: Cut French toast on a diagonal. Place on a plate spreading the French toast out. Ladle the Bananas Foster sauce over the top of the French toast. Sprinkle with confectioners' sugar.