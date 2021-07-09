Who could turn down something that looks this delicious? This dessert/brunch mashup has just the right amount of sweetness and spice, and the texture is light, moist and flavorful.
This recipe is adapted from Executive Chef Rocco Honig of Atlantic Grill in Fort Lauderdale, Florida. This recipe was originally published in the South Florida Sun Sentinel.
Ingredients
- 4 Tablespoons unsalted butter, divided
- 1 banana, sliced
- 1/2 Cup banana liqueur
- 3 Ounces brown sugar
- Pinch of cinnamon
- Pinch of kosher salt
- Egg batter (2 large eggs, 1/4 cup milk, 2 tablespoons cinnamon)
- 3 pieces thick-cut challah bread
- Confectioners' sugar, for garnish
Directions
Step 1: In a medium saute pan over medium high heat, heat 2 tablespoons butter. Saute 1 sliced banana until golden brown and caramelized.
Step 2: Deglaze the pan with 1/2 cup banana liqueur and reduce by half.
Step 3: Add 3 ounces brown sugar. Reduce heat to low and simmer, stirring with a wooden spoon until the sugar is melted. Add a pinch of cinnamon and pinch of salt. Keep warm over a low flame (if the flame is too high the sauce will break).
Step 4: In a medium-sized bowl, mix the egg batter: combine 2 large eggs, 1/4 cup milk and 2 tablespoons cinnamon. Whisk together.
Step 5: In a large saute pan over medium high heat, heat the remaining 2 tablespoons butter. Dip 3 pieces of thick-cut challah bread in the egg batter to coat both sides and place in the hot pan. Cook until golden brown, about 3 minutes per side.
Step 6: Cut French toast on a diagonal. Place on a plate spreading the French toast out. Ladle the Bananas Foster sauce over the top of the French toast. Sprinkle with confectioners' sugar.