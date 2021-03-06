Step 1: Preheat oven to 350 F.

Step 2: In an 11-by-13-inch baking pan, place 2 cups short-grain brown rice and 4 cups vegetable stock. Stir to combine. Cover tightly with foil. Bake for 1 hour and 30 minutes.

Step 3: Remove the foil. Add 1 julienned carrot (or 1 cup shredded carrots), 1 cup shelled edamame, 1/4 cup low-sodium soy sauce and 1 tablespoon toasted sesame oil. Stir to combine.

Step 4: Return the pan, uncovered, to the oven and cook for 5 minutes to heat the edamame and carrots. Can be served warm or at room temperature.