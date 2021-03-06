The sesame oil makes all the difference in this healthy side dish—it imparts a toasted flavor that really elevates the rice. If you don't have carrots, swap them out for another favorite vegetable, such as peas.
This recipe is from "Kosher By Design Lightens Up: Fabulous Food for a Healthier Lifestyle" by Susie Fishbein (Mesorah Publications Ltd., 2008) and was originally published in the South Florida Sun Sentinel.
Ingredients
- 2 Cups short-grain brown rice
- 4 Cups vegetable stock
- 1 carrot, julienned or 1 cup shredded carrots
- 1 Cup shelled edamame
- 1/4 Cup low-sodium soy sauce
- 1 Tablespoon roasted or toasted sesame oil
Directions
Step 1: Preheat oven to 350 F.
Step 2: In an 11-by-13-inch baking pan, place 2 cups short-grain brown rice and 4 cups vegetable stock. Stir to combine. Cover tightly with foil. Bake for 1 hour and 30 minutes.
Step 3: Remove the foil. Add 1 julienned carrot (or 1 cup shredded carrots), 1 cup shelled edamame, 1/4 cup low-sodium soy sauce and 1 tablespoon toasted sesame oil. Stir to combine.
Step 4: Return the pan, uncovered, to the oven and cook for 5 minutes to heat the edamame and carrots. Can be served warm or at room temperature.