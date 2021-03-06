  1. Home
  2. Best Recipes
Prev Recipe
Next Recipe
  1. Home
  2. Best Recipes
4.5
2 ratings

Baked Brown Rice and Edamame

March 6, 2021
Perfect for meal prepping
Baked Brown Rice and Edamame recipe - The Daily Meal
Richard M Lee/Shutterstock

The sesame oil makes all the difference in this healthy side dish—it imparts a toasted flavor that really elevates the rice. If you don't have carrots, swap them out for another favorite vegetable, such as peas.

This recipe is from "Kosher By Design Lightens Up: Fabulous Food for a Healthier Lifestyle" by Susie Fishbein (Mesorah Publications Ltd., 2008) and was originally published in the South Florida Sun Sentinel.

Ready in
1 h and 40 m
5 m
(prepare time)
1 h and 35 m
(cook time)
6
Servings
293
Calories Per Serving
Related Recipes
Updating Your Kids' Brown-Bag Lunch with Chef Recipes
6 Adorable Baking Recipes for Easter
Recipes With Rice for Delicious, Hearty Dinners

Ingredients

  • 2 Cups short-grain brown rice
  • 4 Cups vegetable stock
  • 1 carrot, julienned or 1 cup shredded carrots
  • 1 Cup shelled edamame
  • 1/4 Cup low-sodium soy sauce
  • 1 Tablespoon roasted or toasted sesame oil

Directions

Step 1: Preheat oven to 350 F.

Step 2: In an 11-by-13-inch baking pan, place 2 cups short-grain brown rice and 4 cups vegetable stock. Stir to combine. Cover tightly with foil. Bake for 1 hour and 30 minutes.

Step 3: Remove the foil. Add 1 julienned carrot (or 1 cup shredded carrots), 1 cup shelled edamame, 1/4 cup low-sodium soy sauce and 1 tablespoon toasted sesame oil. Stir to combine.

Step 4: Return the pan, uncovered, to the oven and cook for 5 minutes to heat the edamame and carrots. Can be served warm or at room temperature.

Tags
baked
best recipes
brown rice
casserole
Easy
edamame
healthy
kosher
passover
rice
side dish
Baked Brown Rice and Edamame