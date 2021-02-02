  1. Home
Arsenic and Old Lace Cocktail

February 2, 2021 | 12:00am
Who doesn't love a cocktail that matches the seasons?
Jane Bruce/The Daily Meal

The color of this drink is perfect for spring and summer.

This recipe is courtesy of William Elliott/Maison Premiere. 

Ready in
5 m
5 m
(prepare time)
1 m
(cook time)
1
Servings
Ingredients

  • 3 dashes orange bitters
  • 1/2 Ounce crème de violette
  • 3/4 Ounces dry vermouth
  • 1 3/4 Ounce gin
  • 1/4 Ounce absinthe
  • lemon essence for serving

Directions

Step 1:  In shaker with ice combine 3 dashes orange bitters, 1/2 ounce crème de violette, 3/4 ounce dry vermouth, 1 3/4 ounce gin, 1/4 ounce absinthe.

Step 2: Shake vigorously and strain into a coupe glass.

Step 3: Spray with lemon essence and serve.

