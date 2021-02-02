Arsenic and Old Lace Cocktail

February 2, 2021 | 12:00am
Jane Bruce/The Daily Meal
The color of this drink is perfect for spring and summer.
This recipe is courtesy of William Elliott/Maison Premiere.
Ingredients
- 3 dashes orange bitters
- 1/2 Ounce crème de violette
- 3/4 Ounces dry vermouth
- 1 3/4 Ounce gin
- 1/4 Ounce absinthe
- lemon essence for serving
Directions
Step 1: In shaker with ice combine 3 dashes orange bitters, 1/2 ounce crème de violette, 3/4 ounce dry vermouth, 1 3/4 ounce gin, 1/4 ounce absinthe.
Step 2: Shake vigorously and strain into a coupe glass.
Step 3: Spray with lemon essence and serve.