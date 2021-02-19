Apple Raisin Walnut Relish (Charoset)

Charoset is a mix of apples, walnuts and honey and is one of the symbolic foods of the Seder plate. Each food on the plate represents an element of the Exodus story. The name 'charoset' comes from 'cheres', the Hebrew word for clay. This dish symbolizes the mortar used by the Israelite slaves as they built the Pharaoh’s monuments.

This recipe is from Tribune Media Services and was originally published in the South Florida Sun Sentinel.