Apple Raisin Walnut Relish (Charoset)

Charoset is a mix of apples, walnuts and honey and is one of the symbolic foods of the Seder plate. Each food on the plate represents an element of the Exodus story. The name 'charoset' comes from 'cheres', the Hebrew word for clay. This dish symbolizes the mortar used by the Israelite slaves as they built the Pharaoh’s monuments.
This recipe is from Tribune Media Services and was originally published in the South Florida Sun Sentinel.
Ingredients
- 1 Cup walnut pieces
- 6 organic Granny Smith apples
- 2 organic lemons, juiced
- 1 Cup golden raisins
- 1/2 Cup honey
- 1/4 Cup sweet red wine (kosher for Passover)
- 1 Teaspoon ground cinnamon
Directions
Step 1: In a large skillet, place 1 cup walnut pieces in a single layer. Cook over medium-high heat, stirring frequently, until they darken slightly and turn fragrant, about 4 to 7 minutes, watching carefully to make sure they do not burn. Transfer immediately to a dish to cool.
Step 2: Quarter and core 6 organic Granny Smith apples. Using the large holes on a box shredder/grater, or the shredding disk on a food processor, coarsely shred the apples. Transfer them to a mixing bowl and immediately toss with the juice of 2 lemons.
Step 3: To the bowl, add 1 cup golden raisins, 1/2 cup honey, 1/4 cup kosher sweet red wine, 1 teaspoon ground cinnamon, and the toasted walnuts. Toss thoroughly. Cover with plastic and refrigerate until serving time.