4.5
2 ratings

Apple Pie Energy Bars

July 30, 2020 | 5:01pm
Easy as pie
Apple pie energy bars

Courtesy of McCormick

Who needs the best apple pie in America when these nutritious energy bars do the trick?

Courtesy of McCormick

Ready in
20 m
10 m
(prepare time)
10 m
(cook time)
16
Servings
179
Calories Per Serving

Ingredients

  • 2 Cups old-fashioned rolled oats
  • 2 Cups pecan halves
  • 1 Cup unsweetened flaked coconuts
  • 3/4 Cups chopped pitted dates
  • 1/2 Cup unsweetened applesauce
  • 2 Tablespoons McCormick® Vanilla Cinnamon Naturally Flavored Sugar And Spice Blend

Directions

Preheat oven to 350°F.

Spread oats evenly on rimmed baking sheet.

Bake 10 minutes, stirring halfway through cooking for even toasting.

Cool completely.

Process oats, pecans, coconut and dates in food processor or blender until fine crumbs form. Transfer to large bowl.

Stir in applesauce and Sugar and Spice Blend until well blended.

Form mixture into 11x7-inch rectangle on parchment paper-lined baking sheet.

Freeze 1 1/2 hours or until firm.

Cut into 16 bars.

Store in airtight container in refrigerator or freezer.

Nutritional Facts
Servings16
Calories Per Serving179
Total Fat11g17%
Sugar10gN/A
Saturated2g12%
Protein3g6%
Carbs20g7%
Vitamin A1µgN/A
Vitamin C2mg2%
Vitamin E0.2mg1.6%
Vitamin K1µg0.8%
Calcium21mg2%
Fiber3g13%
Folate (food)9µgN/A
Folate equivalent (total)9µg2%
Iron1mg6%
Magnesium49mg12%
Monounsaturated5gN/A
Niacin (B3)0.4mg2.7%
Phosphorus93mg13%
Polyunsaturated3gN/A
Potassium183mg4%
Sodium2mgN/A
Sugars, added2gN/A
Thiamin (B1)0.1mg12.2%
Water13gN/A
Zinc1mg8.9%
Tags
apple
apple pie
best recipes
energy bars
healthy