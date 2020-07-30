Apple pie energy bars

Preheat oven to 350°F.

Spread oats evenly on rimmed baking sheet.

Bake 10 minutes, stirring halfway through cooking for even toasting.

Cool completely.

Process oats, pecans, coconut and dates in food processor or blender until fine crumbs form. Transfer to large bowl.

Stir in applesauce and Sugar and Spice Blend until well blended.

Form mixture into 11x7-inch rectangle on parchment paper-lined baking sheet.

Freeze 1 1/2 hours or until firm.

Cut into 16 bars.

Store in airtight container in refrigerator or freezer.