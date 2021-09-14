This dish is the best way to welcome the fall season. Apples and butternut squash are paired together for an excellent one-pan dish that you can make during a busy weeknight. Serve this with cornbread or corn muffins and plenty of soft butter for a satisfying fall supper.
Ingredients
- 4 Cups (16-20 ounces) cubed, peeled butternut squash
- 1 very large Honeycrisp apple, peeled, cored, cubed
- 1/2 large red or sweet onion, cut into ¼-inch wide wedges
- 2 Tablespoons expeller pressed canola oil, safflower oil or sunflower oil
- 1/2 Teaspoon coarse (kosher) salt
- 1/4 Teaspoon pepper
- 4 fully-cooked smoked chicken sausage or chicken sausage with apples, 12 ounces total
- 1/2 Cup unfiltered apple cider
- 2 Tablespoons unfiltered apple cider vinegar
- 1 Teaspoon fresh (or ½ teaspoon dried) thyme leaves or oregano, or a combination
- Chopped fresh chives or parsley or a combination
Directions
Step 1: Heat oven to 375F.
Step 2: Mix 4 cups cubed, peeled butternut squash, 1 cubed apple and ½ onion cut into wedges on a large, rimmed sheet pan. Toss with 2 tablespoons oil and ½ teaspoon each salt and pepper. Roast, stirring every 10 minutes, until squash is almost tender, about 30 minutes.
Step 3: Add 4 fully-cooked chicken sausages, 2 tablespoons apple cider, vinegar and 1 teaspoon thyme to the pan. Roast, stirring once or twice, until sausages are warmed and golden, 20-25 minutes. Sprinkle with chives. Use a spoon to serve to scoop up any juices.