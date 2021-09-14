Step 1: Heat oven to 375F.

Step 2: Mix 4 cups cubed, peeled butternut squash, 1 cubed apple and ½ onion cut into wedges on a large, rimmed sheet pan. Toss with 2 tablespoons oil and ½ teaspoon each salt and pepper. Roast, stirring every 10 minutes, until squash is almost tender, about 30 minutes.

Step 3: Add 4 fully-cooked chicken sausages, 2 tablespoons apple cider, vinegar and 1 teaspoon thyme to the pan. Roast, stirring once or twice, until sausages are warmed and golden, 20-25 minutes. Sprinkle with chives. Use a spoon to serve to scoop up any juices.