  1. Home
  2. Best Recipes
Prev Recipe
Next Recipe
  1. Home
  2. Best Recipes
4.5
2 ratings

Apple and Walnut Pudding

October 3, 2021
'Tis the season
Apple and Walnut Pudding recipe - The Daily Meal
photosimysia/iStock/Getty Images Plus

Serve this pudding as dessert for your next holiday dinner, and everyone will be coming back for more. When preparing the mixture, don't be surprised to find a thick, un-pudding-like batter; it bakes up into a finely textured custard.

This recipe is by Judy Curtis of Towson, Maryland was originally published in The Baltimore Sun.

Ready in
1 h
25 m
(prepare time)
35 m
(cook time)
6
Servings
375
Calories Per Serving
Related Recipes
Bourbon, Caramel Apple, and Other Irresistible Bread Pudding Recipes
Apple Cider Doughnuts, Apple Crisp and More Apple Recipes Perfect for Fall
Apple Cider Cocktail and Mocktail Recipes

Ingredients

  • 4 Tablespoons (1/2 stick) butter, softened
  • 1 Cup sugar
  • 1 egg, beaten
  • 4 tart apples, such as York, Jonathan or Granny Smith, peeled, cored, and coarsely chopped
  • 1/2 Cup walnut pieces
  • 1 Teaspoon vanilla extract
  • 1 Cup all-purpose flour
  • 1 Teaspoon baking soda
  • 1 Teaspoon ground cinnamon
  • Heavy (whipping) cream, for accompaniment

Directions

Step 1: Preheat oven to 350 F. Butter an 8-inch square baking dish.

Step 2: In a large bowl, cream together 4 tablespoons (1/2 stick) softened butter and 1 cup sugar. Add 1 beaten egg and mix. Stir in 4 peeled and chopped tart apples, 1/2 cup walnut pieces and 1 teaspoon vanilla extract.

Step 3: In a separate bowl, sift together 1 cup all-purpose flour, 1 teaspoon baking soda and 1 teaspoon ground cinnamon. Add to the apple mixture and stir to combine.

Step 4: Pour into the prepared dish. Bake for 35 minutes, or until set.

Step 5: Remove from the oven and let stand for at least 20 minutes before serving. Serve warm with a little heavy whipping cream.

Tags
apple
autumn
baked
baking
best recipes
butter
Christmas
cinnamon
custard
dessert
fall
holidays
nuts
pudding
walnut
winter
apple desserts
Apple and Walnut Pudding
baked custard
winter desserts
autumn desserts
tart apples