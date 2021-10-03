Step 1: Preheat oven to 350 F. Butter an 8-inch square baking dish.

Step 2: In a large bowl, cream together 4 tablespoons (1/2 stick) softened butter and 1 cup sugar. Add 1 beaten egg and mix. Stir in 4 peeled and chopped tart apples, 1/2 cup walnut pieces and 1 teaspoon vanilla extract.

Step 3: In a separate bowl, sift together 1 cup all-purpose flour, 1 teaspoon baking soda and 1 teaspoon ground cinnamon. Add to the apple mixture and stir to combine.

Step 4: Pour into the prepared dish. Bake for 35 minutes, or until set.

Step 5: Remove from the oven and let stand for at least 20 minutes before serving. Serve warm with a little heavy whipping cream.