Serve this pudding as dessert for your next holiday dinner, and everyone will be coming back for more. When preparing the mixture, don't be surprised to find a thick, un-pudding-like batter; it bakes up into a finely textured custard.
This recipe is by Judy Curtis of Towson, Maryland was originally published in The Baltimore Sun.
Ingredients
- 4 Tablespoons (1/2 stick) butter, softened
- 1 Cup sugar
- 1 egg, beaten
- 4 tart apples, such as York, Jonathan or Granny Smith, peeled, cored, and coarsely chopped
- 1/2 Cup walnut pieces
- 1 Teaspoon vanilla extract
- 1 Cup all-purpose flour
- 1 Teaspoon baking soda
- 1 Teaspoon ground cinnamon
- Heavy (whipping) cream, for accompaniment
Directions
Step 1: Preheat oven to 350 F. Butter an 8-inch square baking dish.
Step 2: In a large bowl, cream together 4 tablespoons (1/2 stick) softened butter and 1 cup sugar. Add 1 beaten egg and mix. Stir in 4 peeled and chopped tart apples, 1/2 cup walnut pieces and 1 teaspoon vanilla extract.
Step 3: In a separate bowl, sift together 1 cup all-purpose flour, 1 teaspoon baking soda and 1 teaspoon ground cinnamon. Add to the apple mixture and stir to combine.
Step 4: Pour into the prepared dish. Bake for 35 minutes, or until set.
Step 5: Remove from the oven and let stand for at least 20 minutes before serving. Serve warm with a little heavy whipping cream.