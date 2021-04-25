This ancient grain pilaf is made with quinoa, brown rice, farro, lemongrass and turmeric. It's a satisfying and healthy side dish on its own, and also works well as a base for a grain bowl or to make a salad a meal.
This recipe is from True Food Kitchen in Boca Raton, Florida, and was originally published in the South Florida Sun Sentinel.
Ingredients
- 1 Teaspoon minced garlic
- 1 Teaspoon peeled and minced ginger
- 1 Teaspoon minced lemongrass
- 1 Teaspoon peeled and minced turmeric
- 1 Teaspoon kosher salt
- 1 Tablespoon extra-virgin olive oil
- 1/2 Cup red quinoa
- 1/2 Cup brown rice
- 1/2 Cup farro (spelt)
- 3 1/2 Cups water
Directions
Step 1: Preheat oven to 375 F.
Step 2: In a medium oven-proof baking dish or casserole, mix together 1 teaspoon minced garlic, 1 teaspoon peeled and minced ginger, 1 teaspoon minced lemongrass, 1 teaspoon peeled and minced turmeric, 1 teaspoon kosher salt, 1 tablespoon extra-virgin olive oil, 1/2 cup red quinoa, 1/2 cup brown rice, 1/2 cup farro (spelt) and 3 1/2 cups water. Cover with foil and seal the edges tightly.
Step 3: Bake until all grains are fully cooked, about 75 to 85 minutes. Mix well before serving.