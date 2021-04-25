  1. Home
Ancient Grain Pilaf

April 25, 2021 | 2:21pm
A great base for so many healthy meals
This ancient grain pilaf is made with quinoa, brown rice, farro, lemongrass and turmeric. It's a satisfying and healthy side dish on its own, and also works well as a base for a grain bowl or to make a salad a meal.

This recipe is from True Food Kitchen in Boca Raton, Florida, and was originally published in the South Florida Sun Sentinel.

Ready in
1 h and 30 m
15 m
(prepare time)
1 h and 15 m
(cook time)
5
Servings
217
Calories Per Serving

Ingredients

  • 1 Teaspoon minced garlic
  • 1 Teaspoon peeled and minced ginger
  • 1 Teaspoon minced lemongrass
  • 1 Teaspoon peeled and minced turmeric
  • 1 Teaspoon kosher salt
  • 1 Tablespoon extra-virgin olive oil
  • 1/2 Cup red quinoa
  • 1/2 Cup brown rice
  • 1/2 Cup farro (spelt)
  • 3 1/2 Cups water

Directions

Step 1: Preheat oven to 375 F.

Step 2: In a medium oven-proof baking dish or casserole, mix together 1 teaspoon minced garlic, 1 teaspoon peeled and minced ginger, 1 teaspoon minced lemongrass, 1 teaspoon peeled and minced turmeric, 1 teaspoon kosher salt, 1 tablespoon extra-virgin olive oil, 1/2 cup red quinoa, 1/2 cup brown rice, 1/2 cup farro (spelt) and 3 1/2 cups water. Cover with foil and seal the edges tightly.

Step 3: Bake until all grains are fully cooked, about 75 to 85 minutes. Mix well before serving.

