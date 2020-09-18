Courtesy of Ready Set Eat
Devil’s food cupcakes with pretzels and peanut butter chips make a delicious base to form this American flag cupcake cake to serve at your next patriotic party.
Ingredients
- 1 package (15.25 oz each) Duncan Hines® Classic Devil’s Food Cake Mix
- 1 Cup water
- 3 eggs
- 1/3 Cup vegetable oil
- 3/4 Cups crushed pretzel twists
- 3/4 Cups peanut butter morsels
- 1 container (16 oz each) Duncan Hines® Classic Chocolate Creamy Home-Style Frosting
- 1/4 Cup blue nonpareils or jimmies
- 1/2 Cup red nonpareils or jimmies
- 1/2 Cup white nonpareils or jimmies
- Star sprinkles
Directions
Preheat oven to 350°F.
Place liners in 24 muffin cups.
Beat cake mix, water, eggs and oil in large bowl with an electric mixer on low speed until moistened, 30 seconds.
Beat on medium speed 2 minutes.
Fold in pretzels and peanut butter chips.
Divide batter evenly into muffin cups.
Bake 16 to 19 minutes, until toothpick inserted in centers comes out clean.
Cool completely.
Frost cupcakes evenly with frosting.
Pour sprinkles into 3 separate bowls and dip 6 cupcakes in blue, 9 cupcakes in white and 9 in red.
Add star sprinkles to blue cupcakes.
Arrange cupcakes on serving platter to form a flag.
Servings24
Calories Per Serving329
Total Fat17g25%
Sugar28gN/A
Saturated4g20%
Cholesterol22mg7%
Protein5g10%
Carbs42g14%
Vitamin A9µg1%
Vitamin C0.2mg0.2%
Vitamin D0.1µg0.7%
Vitamin E2mg13%
Vitamin K3µg3%
Calcium50mg5%
Fiber1g6%
Folate (food)25µgN/A
Folate equivalent (total)40µg10%
Folic acid8µgN/A
Iron2mg9%
Magnesium25mg6%
Monounsaturated7gN/A
Niacin (B3)2mg11%
Phosphorus99mg14%
Polyunsaturated4gN/A
Potassium134mg3%
Riboflavin (B2)0.1mg11.5%
Sodium288mg12%
Sugars, added20gN/A
Water18gN/A
Zinc0.5mg4.6%