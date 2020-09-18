Preheat oven to 350°F.

Place liners in 24 muffin cups.

Beat cake mix, water, eggs and oil in large bowl with an electric mixer on low speed until moistened, 30 seconds.

Beat on medium speed 2 minutes.

Fold in pretzels and peanut butter chips.

Divide batter evenly into muffin cups.

Bake 16 to 19 minutes, until toothpick inserted in centers comes out clean.

Cool completely.

Frost cupcakes evenly with frosting.

Pour sprinkles into 3 separate bowls and dip 6 cupcakes in blue, 9 cupcakes in white and 9 in red.

Add star sprinkles to blue cupcakes.

Arrange cupcakes on serving platter to form a flag.