Almond Snack Cake

This recipe is a delicious stab at recreating Entenmann's almond squares, which are no longer made. Try this recipe if you're looking for a sweet, crunchy treat to tame those afternoon cravings.
This recipe is by Mary Lou Crabill of Peyton, Colorado and was originally published in the South Florida Sun Sentinel.
Ingredients
- 4 large eggs
- 2 Cups sugar
- 2 Cups all-purpose flour
- 1 Cup (2 sticks) unsalted butter, melted and slightly cooled
- 1/4 Teaspoon salt
- 1 1/2 teaspoons almond extract
- 1 Cup raspberry jam, warmed
- 1/2 Cup sliced almonds
- Confectioners' sugar, for sifting
Directions
Step 1: Preheat oven to 350 F. Grease a 9-by-13-by-2-inch pan and set aside.
Step 2: In the bowl of an electric mixer fitted with a whisk attachment, whip 4 large eggs until light and lemon-colored. Gradually add 2 cups sugar, mixing until thoroughly combined.
Step 3: Gradually stir in 2 cups all-purpose flour, 1 cup (2 sticks) unsalted butter, 1/4 teaspoon salt and 1 1/2 teaspoons almond extract, until just incorporated.
Step 4: Pour half the batter into prepared pan and smooth surface. Drizzle 1 cup warmed raspberry jam evenly over batter. Top with remaining batter, smoothing surface. Sprinkle with 1/2 cup sliced almonds.
Step 5: Bake until a toothpick inserted in the center comes out clean, about 25 to 30 minutes.
Step 6: Cool on a wire rack. Sift confectioners' sugar on cooled cake. Cut into squares.