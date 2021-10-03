  1. Home
  2. Best Recipes
Prev Recipe
  1. Home
  2. Best Recipes
4.5
2 ratings

Almond Snack Cake

October 3, 2021 | 10:22pm
With raspberry jam and confectioner's sugar
Almond Snack Cake recipe - The Daily Meal
LauriPatterson/iStock/Getty Images Plus

This recipe is a delicious stab at recreating Entenmann's almond squares, which are no longer made. Try this recipe if you're looking for a sweet, crunchy treat to tame those afternoon cravings.

This recipe is by Mary Lou Crabill of Peyton, Colorado and was originally published in the South Florida Sun Sentinel.

Ready in
35 m
10 m
(prepare time)
25 m
(cook time)
24
Servings
234
Calories Per Serving

Ingredients

  • 4 large eggs
  • 2 Cups sugar
  • 2 Cups all-purpose flour
  • 1 Cup (2 sticks) unsalted butter, melted and slightly cooled
  • 1/4 Teaspoon salt
  • 1 1/2 teaspoons almond extract
  • 1 Cup raspberry jam, warmed
  • 1/2 Cup sliced almonds
  • Confectioners' sugar, for sifting

Directions

Step 1: Preheat oven to 350 F. Grease a 9-by-13-by-2-inch pan and set aside.

Step 2: In the bowl of an electric mixer fitted with a whisk attachment, whip 4 large eggs until light and lemon-colored. Gradually add 2 cups sugar, mixing until thoroughly combined.

Step 3: Gradually stir in 2 cups all-purpose flour, 1 cup (2 sticks) unsalted butter, 1/4 teaspoon salt and 1 1/2 teaspoons almond extract, until just incorporated.

Step 4: Pour half the batter into prepared pan and smooth surface. Drizzle 1 cup warmed raspberry jam evenly over batter. Top with remaining batter, smoothing surface. Sprinkle with 1/2 cup sliced almonds.

Step 5: Bake until a toothpick inserted in the center comes out clean, about 25 to 30 minutes.

Step 6: Cool on a wire rack. Sift confectioners' sugar on cooled cake. Cut into squares.

Tags
after school snack
almond
best recipes
cake
dessert
jam
raspberry
snack
almond extract
raspberry jam
afternoon snack
confectioner's sugar
Almond Snack Cake
snack cake