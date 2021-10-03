Almond Snack Cake

Step 1: Preheat oven to 350 F. Grease a 9-by-13-by-2-inch pan and set aside.

Step 2: In the bowl of an electric mixer fitted with a whisk attachment, whip 4 large eggs until light and lemon-colored. Gradually add 2 cups sugar, mixing until thoroughly combined.

Step 3: Gradually stir in 2 cups all-purpose flour, 1 cup (2 sticks) unsalted butter, 1/4 teaspoon salt and 1 1/2 teaspoons almond extract, until just incorporated.

Step 4: Pour half the batter into prepared pan and smooth surface. Drizzle 1 cup warmed raspberry jam evenly over batter. Top with remaining batter, smoothing surface. Sprinkle with 1/2 cup sliced almonds.

Step 5: Bake until a toothpick inserted in the center comes out clean, about 25 to 30 minutes.

Step 6: Cool on a wire rack. Sift confectioners' sugar on cooled cake. Cut into squares.