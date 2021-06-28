The word "punch" is a derivative of the Hindi word "panca," which means "five." When it originated in India centuries ago, it had five ingredients: citrus juice, water, arrack (a coarse spirit made of palm tree sap), sugar and spices. When it migrated to Colonial America, arrack was replaced by rum, which was plentiful because of the molasses trade with the Caribbean, and every tavern had its signature recipe. This classic punch recipe was made famous at the Algonquin Hotel in New York City. —Susan Reimer, The Baltimore Sun

This recipe was re-created by the Clover Club Bar in Brooklyn, New York, and was originally published in The Baltimore Sun.