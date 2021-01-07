January 7, 2021
Jacqui Wedewer/The Daily Meal
Ready in just five minutes, this is our new favorite way to cook shrimp. Add the shrimp to pasta, stir fry or eat them by themselves for a light lunch.
Notes
If using frozen shrimp, thaw before cooking.
Ingredients
- 1 Pound jumbo shrimp, peeled and deveined
- 1 Tablespoon grapeseed or avocado oil
- 1-2 garlic cloves, minced
- 1 Tablespoon paprika
- salt & pepper to taste
- Juice from 1 lemon
Directions
Preheat air fryer to 400F.
Combine all ingredients in a bowl and toss until well combined.
Place shrimp in air fryer in a single layer. You may need to cook in batches if all of the shrimp do not fit.
Air fry for 4 minutes, flipping the shrimp halfway through.
Drizzle with lemon juice and serve.
Servings2
Calories Per Serving244
Total Fat10g15%
Sugar1gN/A
Saturated1g7%
Cholesterol286mg95%
Protein32g64%
Carbs7g2%
Vitamin A207µg23%
Vitamin B123µg100%
Vitamin B60.5mg37.6%
Vitamin C16mg18%
Vitamin D0.2µg1.5%
Vitamin E4mg27%
Vitamin K3µg3%
Calcium142mg14%
Fiber2g8%
Folate (food)48µgN/A
Folate equivalent (total)48µg12%
Iron1mg8%
Magnesium59mg14%
Monounsaturated5gN/A
Niacin (B3)4mg28%
Phosphorus572mg82%
Polyunsaturated2gN/A
Potassium383mg8%
Sodium1287mg54%
Water216gN/A
Zinc2mg22%