Thirty-five is the number of recipe variations that Luff’s Fish House pastry chef Stephanie Steliga prepared and tasted with owner Arturo Gismondi before striking the perfect balance for this unique key lime pie. Once assembled, this pie freezes well with or without the meringue topping. Thaw overnight in the refrigerator before serving or finishing with the meringue layer. This recipe is sure to impress your “Key lime pie connoisseur friends.”
This recipe is adapted from Luff’s Fish House in Boca Raton, Florida, and was originally published in the South Florida Sun Sentinel.
Notes
For tips on how to torch meringue, click here.
Ingredients
- 2 2/3 cups graham cracker crumbs
- 2/3 Cups melted butter
- 3 Tablespoons brown sugar
- Key lime sour cream filling (recipe follows)
- Key lime cream cheese filling (recipe follows)
- Meringue topping (recipe follows, see notes)
For the Key lime sour cream filling:
- 2 cans (14 ounces) sweetened condensed milk
- 4 Ounces sour cream
- 3/4 Cups Key lime juice
- 1/4 Cup lemon juice
For the Key lime cream cheese filling:
- 8 Ounces cream cheese, room temperature
- 1/2 Cup sweetened condensed milk
- 1/4 Cup Key lime juice
For the meringue topping:
- 2/3 Cups plus 3 tablespoons sugar, divided
- 1/3 Cup plus 3 tablespoons water
- 2/3 Cups corn syrup
- 5 large egg whites
- 3/4 Teaspoons cream of tartar
Directions
Step 1: Preheat oven to 350 F.
Step 2: Using a large bowl, mix 2 2/3 cups graham cracker crumbs, 2/3 cup melted butter and 3 tablespoons brown sugar until thoroughly combined.
Step 3: Transfer mixture to a 9-inch springform pan. Spread evenly, starting on the bottom and working your way up the sides. Bake until golden brown, about 10 to 14 minutes. Set aside to cool. Reduce heat to 325 F.
Step 4: Spread Key lime sour cream filling over pie crust. Bake until tiny bubbles appear on the surface and filling is just set, about 12 to 15 minutes. Set aside to cool.
Step 5: Spread Key lime cream cheese filling over sour cream layer. Cover with plastic wrap and refrigerate several hours until firm or overnight.
Step 6: Cover pie with meringue topping. Using a handheld torch, heat meringue until golden brown.
For the Key lime sour cream filling:
Step 1: In the bowl of an electric mixer fitted with a whisk attachment, combine 2 cans (14 ounces) sweetened condensed milk and 4 ounces sour cream on low speed until smooth and free of any lumps.
Step 2: Add 3/4 cup Key lime and 1/4 cup lemon juice and mix until combined and slightly thickened. Makes about 5 cups.
For the Key lime cream cheese filling:
Step 1: In the bowl of an electric mixer fitted with a paddle attachment on low speed, mix 8 ounces room-temperature cream cheese until smooth and free of any lumps. Add 1/2 cup sweetened condensed milk, scraping down sides of bowl, mixing until smooth.
Step 2: Add 1/4 cup Key lime juice until combined. Makes about 1 3/4 cups.
For the meringue topping:
Step 1: Using a medium saucepan over medium high heat, combine 2/3 cup sugar, 1/3 cup plus 3 tablespoons water and 2/3 cup corn syrup. Cook to 240 F.
Step 2: Meanwhile, in the bowl of an electric mixer fitted with a whisk attachment on medium low speed, whip 5 large egg whites, 3/4 teaspoon cream of tartar and remaining 3 tablespoons sugar until frothy.
Step 3: Slowly add hot sugar mixture pouring down the side of the mixer bowl. Increase speed to medium high and whip until glossy peaks form and meringue cools slightly. Makes about 5 cups.