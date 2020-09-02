Fettuccine Pumpkin Alfredo

Upgrade your normal fettuccine alfredo with some seasonal flavors. This recipe adds pumpkin into the alfredo sauce to accompany the smoky flavors from the bacon and chipotle chili pepper.
Ingredients
- 1 package (16 ounces) fettuccine
- 3 Cups milk
- 1 Cup canned pumpkin
- 1/2 Cup grated Parmesan cheese
- 2 Tablespoons flour
- 1 Teaspoon McCormick® Pumpkin Pie Spice
- 1/2 Teaspoon McCormick® Chipotle Chili Pepper
- 1/2 Teaspoon salt
- 8 slices bacon, chopped
- 1 small onion, chopped
Directions
Cook pasta as directed on package. Drain well.
Meanwhile, mix milk, pumpkin, Parmesan cheese, flour, pumpkin pie spice, chipotle chili pepper and salt in a medium bowl until well blended. Set aside.
Cook bacon in a large skillet on medium-high heat until slightly crisp. Remove bacon. Drain on paper towels. Set aside.
Remove all but 2 tablespoons bacon drippings from skillet. Add onion; cook and stir 3 minutes or softened. Stir in pumpkin mixture. Reduce heat to low; simmer 10 minutes or until thickened, stirring occasionally.
Place pasta in a serving bowl. Add pumpkin sauce; toss to coat well. Top with crisp bacon.