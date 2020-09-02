Fettuccine Pumpkin Alfredo

Cook pasta as directed on package. Drain well.

Meanwhile, mix milk, pumpkin, Parmesan cheese, flour, pumpkin pie spice, chipotle chili pepper and salt in a medium bowl until well blended. Set aside.

Cook bacon in a large skillet on medium-high heat until slightly crisp. Remove bacon. Drain on paper towels. Set aside.

Remove all but 2 tablespoons bacon drippings from skillet. Add onion; cook and stir 3 minutes or softened. Stir in pumpkin mixture. Reduce heat to low; simmer 10 minutes or until thickened, stirring occasionally.

Place pasta in a serving bowl. Add pumpkin sauce; toss to coat well. Top with crisp bacon.