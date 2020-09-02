  1. Home

4.5
2 ratings

Fettuccine Pumpkin Alfredo

September 2, 2020 | 11:52am
By
Add a sweet flavor to your pasta
Fettuccine Pumpkin Alfredo
Courtesy of McCormick

Upgrade your normal fettuccine alfredo with some seasonal flavors. This recipe adds pumpkin into the alfredo sauce to accompany the smoky flavors from the bacon and chipotle chili pepper.

Recipe courtesy of McCormick

Ready in
35 m
15 m
(prepare time)
20 m
(cook time)
8
Servings
445
Calories Per Serving

Ingredients

  • 1 package (16 ounces) fettuccine
  • 3 Cups milk
  • 1 Cup canned pumpkin
  • 1/2 Cup grated Parmesan cheese
  • 2 Tablespoons flour
  • 1 Teaspoon McCormick® Pumpkin Pie Spice
  • 1/2 Teaspoon McCormick® Chipotle Chili Pepper
  • 1/2 Teaspoon salt
  • 8 slices bacon, chopped
  • 1 small onion, chopped

Directions

Cook pasta as directed on package. Drain well.

Meanwhile, mix milk, pumpkin, Parmesan cheese, flour, pumpkin pie spice, chipotle chili pepper and salt in a medium bowl until well blended. Set aside.

Cook bacon in a large skillet on medium-high heat until slightly crisp. Remove bacon. Drain on paper towels. Set aside.

Remove all but 2 tablespoons bacon drippings from skillet. Add onion; cook and stir 3 minutes or softened. Stir in pumpkin mixture. Reduce heat to low; simmer 10 minutes or until thickened, stirring occasionally.

Place pasta in a serving bowl. Add pumpkin sauce; toss to coat well. Top with crisp bacon.

Nutritional Facts
Servings8
Calories Per Serving445
Total Fat18g28%
Sugar8gN/A
Saturated7g37%
Cholesterol35mg12%
Protein18g36%
Carbs52g17%
Vitamin A304µg34%
Vitamin B120.7µg27.8%
Vitamin B60.2mg17.6%
Vitamin C2mg2%
Vitamin D1µg9%
Vitamin E0.6mg4%
Vitamin K6µg5%
Calcium239mg24%
Fiber3g12%
Folate (food)21µgN/A
Folate equivalent (total)21µg5%
Iron1mg8%
Magnesium55mg13%
Monounsaturated7gN/A
Niacin (B3)2mg15%
Phosphorus306mg44%
Polyunsaturated2gN/A
Potassium393mg8%
Riboflavin (B2)0.3mg20.2%
Sodium512mg21%
Thiamin (B1)0.2mg15.9%
Water138gN/A
Zinc2mg17%
