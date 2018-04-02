The USDA has announced a recall of more than 7,000 pounds of raw beef after it was allegedly produced, packaged, and shipped out to consumers without having been properly inspected. More on Beef McDonald’s Climate Change Plan Targets Beef Production, Energy Use, and Waste

Milk and Beef Products Could Trigger Arthritis, Study Says

Top Fast Food Chains Are Limiting Antibiotic Use in Chicken, but Not in Pork and Beef

More Than 5,000 Pounds of Veal, Beef, and Pork Products Have Been Recalled From Grocery Stores

According to MSN, the recall affects several fresh and frozen beef products produced by PFP Enterprises, operating as Texas Meat Packers of Fort Worth, Texas. There have so far been no confirmed reports of anyone being sickened by the meat, but during a routine inspection on March 30, federal inspectors reportedly discovered that approximately 7,146 pounds of beef had been produced and packaged on March 23 and March 24 without being inspected. By the time the uninspected meat was caught, however, it had already been shipped out to nine states.

According to the USDA, the meat was shipped to Alabama, Arkansas, Indiana, Louisiana, Mississippi, Missouri, Oklahoma, Texas, and Wisconsin.

The recall affects vacuum-packed fresh and frozen packages of beef diced for tacos and pre-seasoned for fajitas. The USDA’s Food Safety and Inspection Service says it is possible that some of the meat could have wound up in consumers’ freezers. People who may have purchased meat affected by the recall should check the product’s package. The affected meat has a USDA mark with the number EST. 34715, and the USDA says it should be thrown away or returned to its place of purchase. For more food safety news, check out the biggest food recalls of 2017.