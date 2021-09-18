Step 1: Preheat oven to 375 F.

Step 2: In a bowl, mix together 1 3/4 cup graham cracker crumbs, 1/4 cup finely chopped pecans and 1/2 cup melted unsalted butter. Press in the bottom and 2 inches up the sides of a 9-inch spring-form pan.

Step 3: In the order listed, mix together in a mixer 3 (8-ounce) packages softened cream cheese, 1 1/2 cups sugar, 2 tablespoons cornstarch and 1 teaspoon vanilla. Beat until fluffy. Add 2 eggs and 2 egg yolks. Beat at low speed until just combined.

Step 4: Fold in 1/4 cup heavy cream and 1 (14-ounce) can pumpkin pulp. Pour into crust-lined pan.

Step 5: Bake 35 to 40 minutes, until center is nearly set.

Step 6: Cool for 15 minutes, loosen, cool 1/2 hour and unmold. Cool completely before refrigerating. The cheesecake should cool at least 4 hours and is better if made a day in advance.