4
2 ratings

Pumpkin Cheesecake

September 18, 2021 | 3:11pm
It's that time of year again
Pumpkin Cheesecake recipe - The Daily Meal
nata_vkusidey/iStock/Getty Images Plus

Get in the mood for fall and the holidays by baking this sweet treat. This recipe adds an autumn twist to traditional cheesecake with canned pumpkin and a crunchy pecan-graham cracker crust.

This recipe was originally published in the Hartford Courant.

Ready in
1 h
25 m
(prepare time)
35 m
(cook time)
8
Servings
695
Calories Per Serving
Ingredients

  • 1 3/4 Cup graham cracker crumbs
  • 1/4 Cup finely chopped pecans
  • 1/2 Cup unsalted butter, melted
  • 3 (8-ounce) packages cream cheese, softened
  • 1 1/2 cups sugar
  • 2 Tablespoons cornstarch
  • 1 Teaspoon vanilla
  • 2 eggs, plus 2 egg yolks
  • 1/4 Cup heavy cream
  • 1 (14-ounce) can of pumpkin pulp

Directions

Step 1: Preheat oven to 375 F.

Step 2: In a bowl, mix together 1 3/4 cup graham cracker crumbs, 1/4 cup finely chopped pecans and 1/2 cup melted unsalted butter. Press in the bottom and 2 inches up the sides of a 9-inch spring-form pan.

Step 3: In the order listed, mix together in a mixer 3 (8-ounce) packages softened cream cheese, 1 1/2 cups sugar, 2 tablespoons cornstarch and 1 teaspoon vanilla. Beat until fluffy. Add 2 eggs and 2 egg yolks. Beat at low speed until just combined.

Step 4: Fold in 1/4 cup heavy cream and 1 (14-ounce) can pumpkin pulp. Pour into crust-lined pan.

Step 5: Bake 35 to 40 minutes, until center is nearly set.

Step 6: Cool for 15 minutes, loosen, cool 1/2 hour and unmold. Cool completely before refrigerating. The cheesecake should cool at least 4 hours and is better if made a day in advance.

