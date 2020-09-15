pulled pork sandwiches

In a blender add garlic, thyme, sage, rosemary and big pinches of salt and pepper. Drizzle the olive oil in and blend to paste.

Place pork in a slow cooker, season with 1 tablespoon salt and 1/2 tablespoon pepper all over. Rub herb paste into the pork making sure you coat all sides. Add onions and pour the wine in the slow cooker.

Cover and cook 8 hours on low.

Shred pork with forks, it should shred easily. Add a heaping portion on buns and top with cheddar cheese and coleslaw.