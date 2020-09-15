  1. Home
  2. Best Recipes
Prev Recipe
Next Recipe
  1. Home
  2. Best Recipes
4.5
2 ratings

Pulled Pork Sandwiches

September 15, 2020 | 1:27pm
Low and slow cooked to perfection
pulled pork sandwich
Courtesy of Jason Goldstein/Chop Happy

For this recipe, just toss the ingredients into the slow cooker and go about your day. Eight hours later, you'll have tender, juicy pulled pork sandwiches ready to slop onto buns and enjoy with cheddar cheese and coleslaw.

Recipe courtesy of Jason Goldstein of Chop Happy.

Ready in
8 h 10 m
10 m
(prepare time)
8 h
(cook time)
6
Servings
770
Calories Per Serving
Related Recipes
5 Great Pulled Pork Recipes
10 Made-From-Scratch Lasagna Recipes Anyone Can Pull Off
9 Superfast Sandwich Recipes for Summer

Ingredients

  • 1 1/2 Pound boneless pork shoulder (with the ties removed)
  • 2 onions, chopped
  • 7 stems thyme (pulled off the stems but no need to chop)
  • 1 handful of fresh sage (no need to chop)
  • 3 garlic cloves, chopped
  • 1/2 Cup rosemary (pulled off stems but no need to chop)
  • 1/4 Cup extra virgin olive oil
  • 1/4 Cup white wine
  • 1 Tablespoon salt
  • 1 Tablespoon black pepper
  • 6 rolls
  • 2 Cups coleslaw
  • 6 slices of cheddar cheese

Directions

In a blender add garlic, thyme, sage, rosemary and big pinches of salt and pepper. Drizzle the olive oil in and blend to paste.

Place pork in a slow cooker, season with 1 tablespoon salt and 1/2 tablespoon pepper all over. Rub herb paste into the pork making sure you coat all sides. Add onions and pour the wine in the slow cooker.

Cover and cook 8 hours on low.

Shred pork with forks, it should shred easily. Add a heaping portion on buns and top with cheddar cheese and coleslaw.

Nutritional Facts
Servings6
Calories Per Serving770
Total Fat48g74%
Sugar11gN/A
Saturated15g77%
Cholesterol112mg37%
Protein34g67%
Carbs48g16%
Vitamin A114µg13%
Vitamin B121µg45%
Vitamin B60.7mg51.4%
Vitamin C21mg23%
Vitamin D2µg14%
Vitamin E3mg17%
Vitamin K100µg83%
Calcium363mg36%
Fiber5g22%
Folate (food)41µgN/A
Folate equivalent (total)119µg30%
Folic acid46µgN/A
Iron5mg28%
Magnesium75mg18%
Monounsaturated20gN/A
Niacin (B3)7mg45%
Phosphorus434mg62%
Polyunsaturated8gN/A
Potassium662mg14%
Riboflavin (B2)0.7mg52.5%
Sodium776mg32%
Thiamin (B1)1mg100%
Trans0.4gN/A
Water198gN/A
Zinc5mg45%
More from Edamam
Have a question about the nutrition data? Let us know.
Tags
best recipes
party food
pork
Sandwiches
slow cooker
pulled pork sandwiches