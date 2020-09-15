For this recipe, just toss the ingredients into the slow cooker and go about your day. Eight hours later, you'll have tender, juicy pulled pork sandwiches ready to slop onto buns and enjoy with cheddar cheese and coleslaw.
Recipe courtesy of Jason Goldstein of Chop Happy.
Ingredients
- 1 1/2 Pound boneless pork shoulder (with the ties removed)
- 2 onions, chopped
- 7 stems thyme (pulled off the stems but no need to chop)
- 1 handful of fresh sage (no need to chop)
- 3 garlic cloves, chopped
- 1/2 Cup rosemary (pulled off stems but no need to chop)
- 1/4 Cup extra virgin olive oil
- 1/4 Cup white wine
- 1 Tablespoon salt
- 1 Tablespoon black pepper
- 6 rolls
- 2 Cups coleslaw
- 6 slices of cheddar cheese
Directions
In a blender add garlic, thyme, sage, rosemary and big pinches of salt and pepper. Drizzle the olive oil in and blend to paste.
Place pork in a slow cooker, season with 1 tablespoon salt and 1/2 tablespoon pepper all over. Rub herb paste into the pork making sure you coat all sides. Add onions and pour the wine in the slow cooker.
Cover and cook 8 hours on low.
Shred pork with forks, it should shred easily. Add a heaping portion on buns and top with cheddar cheese and coleslaw.