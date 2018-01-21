When Prince Harry and Meghan Markle get married in May, the food is virtually guaranteed to be spectacular. Royal weddings don’t skimp on the menu, and Meghan Markle is an avid cook. The cake will certainly be a showstopper, and while the couple is rumored to want a banana cake, they recently tasted an unconventional wedding cake made of five tiers of cheese. More on Royals Kate Middleton Refuses to Drink Almond Milk, Warns: ‘Don’t Believe Everything You Read’

According to Good Housekeeping UK, on a recent trip to Wales, Markle and Prince Harry were given a towering, five-tier wedding cake made by the Snowdonia Cheese Company. The Rhyl, North Wales-based company arranged five Welsh specialty cheeses into a wedding cake decorated with hearts for the couple.

Their tour of @cardiff_castle includes a Welsh Festival of Culture, where they are meeting musicians, poets and leading sportsmen and women. pic.twitter.com/4u1VDEy7NQ — Kensington Palace (@KensingtonRoyal) January 18, 2018

The cheeses included Green Thunder, a Cheddar cheese with garlic and herbs; Black Bomber, an extra-mature Cheddar; Red Storm, a vintage Red Leicester cheese; and Beechwood, a smoked Cheddar.

The director of the Snowdonia Cheese Company said they produced the cake in honor of the couple’s upcoming wedding, and it’s actually not the first wedding cake the cheese company has made.

“We do get asked to make wedding cakes occasionally,” director Simon Mercer said. “We have been asked in the past to do it.”

A wedding cake made out of Welsh cheese for Harry and Meghan. pic.twitter.com/ZnEdelW0Xm — Richard Palmer (@RoyalReporter) January 18, 2018

Markle and Prince Harry tasted Snowdonia’s award-winning cheese, but Mercer said he didn’t expect they’d take the whole cake back with them, though they were more than welcome to if they wanted. A cake made entirely of cheese might not be appearing at the royal wedding, but it’d certainly be at home among these 25 jaw-dropping wedding cakes.