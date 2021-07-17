Here's a recipe for a decadent treat that's super easy to make and will practically melt in your mouth. These potato chip cookies were sold at Hutzler's, a legendary chain of Baltimore department stores that opened in 1858. The last Hutzler's closed in 1990, but many people still have fond memories of the store and its restaurants, tea rooms and bakeries.

