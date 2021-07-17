Here's a recipe for a decadent treat that's super easy to make and will practically melt in your mouth. These potato chip cookies were sold at Hutzler's, a legendary chain of Baltimore department stores that opened in 1858. The last Hutzler's closed in 1990, but many people still have fond memories of the store and its restaurants, tea rooms and bakeries.
Ingredients
- 1 Cup butter
- 1/2 Cup sugar
- 1 egg yolk
- 1 Teaspoon vanilla
- 1 1/2 cups flour
- 1/2 Cup chopped nuts
- 1/2 Cup crushed potato chips
- Confectioners' sugar for dusting, if desired
Directions
Step 1: Preheat the oven to 350 F.
Step 2: In a large bowl, cream together 1 cup butter and 1/2 cup sugar until smooth. Stir in 1 egg yolk and 1 teaspoon vanilla.
Step 3: Add 1 1/2 cups flour and 1/2 cup chopped nuts and mix until well blended. Gently fold in 1/2 cup crushed potato chips.
Step 4: Drop by teaspoonfuls onto an ungreased cookie sheet. Bake for 15 minutes.
Step 5: Remove to wire rack to cool slightly, then dust with confectioners sugar, if desired.