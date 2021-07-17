  1. Home
17 ratings

Potato Chip Cookies

July 17, 2021 | 10:57pm
The crunch factor is reminiscent of shortbread
tacar/iStock/Getty Images Plus

Here's a recipe for a decadent treat that's super easy to make and will practically melt in your mouth. These potato chip cookies were sold at Hutzler's, a legendary chain of Baltimore department stores that opened in 1858. The last Hutzler's closed in 1990, but many people still have fond memories of the store and its restaurants, tea rooms and bakeries.

This recipe is from Hutzler's department store in Baltimore, Maryland, and was originally published in The Baltimore Sun.

Ready in
25 m
10 m
(prepare time)
15 m
(cook time)
16
Servings
208
Calories Per Serving
Ingredients

  • 1 Cup butter
  • 1/2 Cup sugar
  • 1 egg yolk
  • 1 Teaspoon vanilla
  • 1 1/2 cups flour
  • 1/2 Cup chopped nuts
  • 1/2 Cup crushed potato chips
  • Confectioners' sugar for dusting, if desired

Directions

Step 1: Preheat the oven to 350 F.

Step 2: In a large bowl, cream together 1 cup butter and 1/2 cup sugar until smooth. Stir in 1 egg yolk and 1 teaspoon vanilla.

Step 3: Add 1 1/2 cups flour and 1/2 cup chopped nuts and mix until well blended. Gently fold in 1/2 cup crushed potato chips.

Step 4: Drop by teaspoonfuls onto an ungreased cookie sheet. Bake for 15 minutes.

Step 5: Remove to wire rack to cool slightly, then dust with confectioners sugar, if desired.

