Not only is Popeyes one of many chains offering free delivery due to the coronavirus outbreak, but it’s also going above and beyond with an effort to help children who aren’t able to receive meals at school because of ongoing coronavirus-related closures.

Coronavirus Stories: Kindness and Joy Emerge in Midst of COVID-19 Outbreak

The fried chicken chain announced a partnership with No Kid Hungry. People who order (contactless) delivery through the Popeyes mobile app have the option to add a dollar to their tab upon checkout. This dollar will go toward the nonprofit, and Popeyes will match all donations 100%.

No Kid Hungry’s goal is to end childhood hunger in America. The charity estimates that due to coronavirus school closures, children in need will miss out on more than 101 million meals per week. If you’d like to donate to the nonprofit without ordering Popeyes, you can do so here. It’s just one of many small acts of kindness you can do from home during this challenging time.