4.5
2 ratings

Original Pina Colada

July 9, 2021
This is the recipe that started it all
Original pina colada recipe from Caribe Hilton Puerto Rico
Courtesy of Caribe Hilton Puerto Rico

In 1954, Caribe Hilton’s bartender, Ramón “Monchito” Marrero, created a special cocktail that mixed rum, coconut cream and pineapple juice – and the delicious Piña Colada was born! The drink was served personally by the creator for 35 years while he worked as a bartender at the hotel, and in 1978, the Piña Colada was declared the official drink of Puerto Rico. — Recipe courtesy Caribe Hilton, San Juan, Puerto Rico

Ready in
5 m
5 m
(prepare time)
1
Servings

Ingredients

  • 2 Ounces white rum
  • 1 Ounce coconut cream
  • 1 Ounce heavy cream
  • 6 Ounces fresh pineapple juice
  • 1/2 Cup crushed ice
  • Pineapple wedge and maraschino cherry for garnishes

Directions

Step 1: In a blender, add 2 ounces white rum, 1 ounce coconut cream, 1 ounce heavy cream and 6 ounces fresh pineapple juice.

Step 2: Add 1/2 cup crushed ice and blend until smooth, about 15 seconds.

Step 3: Pour into a 12-ounce glass.

Step 4: Garnish with a fresh pineapple wedge and a maraschino cherry.

