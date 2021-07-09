July 9, 2021
Courtesy of Caribe Hilton Puerto Rico
In 1954, Caribe Hilton’s bartender, Ramón “Monchito” Marrero, created a special cocktail that mixed rum, coconut cream and pineapple juice – and the delicious Piña Colada was born! The drink was served personally by the creator for 35 years while he worked as a bartender at the hotel, and in 1978, the Piña Colada was declared the official drink of Puerto Rico. — Recipe courtesy Caribe Hilton, San Juan, Puerto Rico
Ingredients
- 2 Ounces white rum
- 1 Ounce coconut cream
- 1 Ounce heavy cream
- 6 Ounces fresh pineapple juice
- 1/2 Cup crushed ice
- Pineapple wedge and maraschino cherry for garnishes
Directions
Step 1: In a blender, add 2 ounces white rum, 1 ounce coconut cream, 1 ounce heavy cream and 6 ounces fresh pineapple juice.
Step 2: Add 1/2 cup crushed ice and blend until smooth, about 15 seconds.
Step 3: Pour into a 12-ounce glass.
Step 4: Garnish with a fresh pineapple wedge and a maraschino cherry.
