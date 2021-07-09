In 1954, Caribe Hilton’s bartender, Ramón “Monchito” Marrero, created a special cocktail that mixed rum, coconut cream and pineapple juice – and the delicious Piña Colada was born! The drink was served personally by the creator for 35 years while he worked as a bartender at the hotel, and in 1978, the Piña Colada was declared the official drink of Puerto Rico. — Recipe courtesy Caribe Hilton, San Juan, Puerto Rico