Thank goodness it’s Friday because TGI Fridays just dropped a new deal on its Family Meal Boxes and Platters — and there’s so much food to choose from. Now through May 30, every single one is 25% off with the code “BASKET” on orders placed online or via call-in takeout orders.

The amount of food here is astounding. Choose from 26 options including a Pasta Box, Grilled Chicken and Ribs Box, and platters full of wings, appetizers or ribs. You can also get a ton of chocolate chip cookies and brownies, loaded potato skins, mozzarella sticks and other greasy goodies that, should you want them homemade, you could fry at home.

Price and participation varies by location, but at one location in Brooklyn, New York, the Pasta Box is $77.48 (plus the 25% off discount). This one comes with cajun shrimp and chicken pasta, chicken parmesan pasta, garlic breadsticks, your choice of house or Caesar salad and a half-gallon jug beverage for four to six people.

If you're really missing eating in at restaurants right now, we don't blame you. Until it's safe to go to our favorite joints again, put some music on, light some candles and create an unforgettable dining out experience at home.