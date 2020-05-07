First, the internet brought us pancake cereal — tiny flapjacks in a bowl with butter and maple syrup — and now, cookie cereal is making the rounds. It’s basically the homemade version of the favorite childhood breakfast Cookie Crisp, and you can make it in no time using store-bought dough.

In a video posted to Instagram, foodie @dcfoodporn uses pre-portioned, ready-to-bake chocolate chip cookie dough from Nestle Toll House. After cutting each portion in half lengthwise, he rotates the cutting board and cuts each in half again. The pieces are then rolled into baby balls of dough.

These go on a nonstick baking sheet and into the oven at an undisclosed temperature for an unknown amount of time, but they'll probably cook fast.

Once finished, they’re dumped into a bowl and eaten with milk because why would you dunk them with your fingers if you can just soak them in a bowl and spoon them into your mouth? Better yet, replace the milk with ice cream. For more easy eats, get cooking with these stress-free breakfast, lunch and dinner recipes that take less than one hour.