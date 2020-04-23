Regulars of a steakhouse in Arkansas committed the ultimate act of kindness for employees working curbside pickup. After calling in and picking up their takeout order from Colonial Steakhouse in Pine Bluff, the unidentified customers left a $1,200 tip — an entire stimulus check.

“We just started crying and thanking God because it came at a time that most of our staff really needed it,” general manager Allison Hall told KARK, a local news station in Little Rock.​ “Things have been barely getting by, but we are making it, though.” ​

Colonial Steakhouse is just one of many restaurants with reduced hours and labor amid the coronavirus pandemic. The steakhouse has had to cut its staff from 12 employees to four and is operating just three days a week. But the generous donation was enough to give all employees, even the ones who aren’t working, $100 each. This heartwarming tip is just one of the acts of kindness that have happened during the coronavirus pandemic.