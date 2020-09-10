Last year, Starbucks started using recyclable, strawless lids in select markets across the U.S. and Canada. Now that the strawless lids are the standard for iced beverages in company-operated and licensed stores, customers in all markets in both countries can expect to see them roll out in full by the end of September.

Coronavirus Coffee Trends During Quarantine

Now here are some stats to feel good about: Starbucks strawless lids have approximately 9% less plastic than the regular flat lid and straw combined, and the new initiative will eliminate an estimated one billion straws globally per year. By 2030, the company is slated to reach a 50% reduction in waste sent to landfills.



Courtesy of Starbucks

That said, straws will still be available to those who need them.

The U.S. and Canada join Japan, Thailand, China and several markets across Europe, Middle East and Africa, in launching strawless lids. These, as well as straws made from alternative materials, will continue to be tested and rolled out to new markets over the next year.

Looks like your next trip to Starbucks just got eco-friendly. If you aren’t ready to venture into the outside world just yet, get barista-quality joe with these tips and recipes for making coffee at home.