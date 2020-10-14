People are making their coffee a lot more at home these days, but that doesn't mean you need to miss out on the flavors of the holiday season. Starbucks recently announced that its at-home coffees will be returning to grocery store shelves nationwide, and yes — it's a go for peppermint mocha.

Have yourself a merry little cup of joe with Starbucks Holiday Blend Coffee, which combines roasted Latin American and Indonesian beans. This variety is described as bright, lively, smooth and earthy, and is available in Roast & Ground, K-Cup pods, new Starbucks by Nespresso and new Fresh Brew Ground Coffee Cans for a limited time.

Also returning is Starbucks Peppermint Mocha Flavored Coffee with rich notes of chocolate and mint. Get it in Roast & Ground and new K-Cup pods. Looking for something with a little less maintenence? Just add water to Starbucks VIA Instant Peppermint Mocha Latte, made with real milk and 100% Arabica coffee.

As if that weren't enough peppermint mocha, Starbucks Peppermint Mocha Iced Espresso Classic is coming back, and new Starbucks Frappuccino Peppermint Mocha is joining. So, basically, there's a lot of chocolatey, minty action happening at the grocery store this season, but if that's not your thing, don't be a Grinch. Take the coffee experience into your own hands with these tips and recipes for making the perfect mug at home.