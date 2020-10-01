Fried pickles and buttermilk ranch dip. That’s it. That’s the article.

All you pickle lovers out there are going to be elated to hear that Sam’s Club just launched a dill-icious Taste of the South Fried Pickles & Buttermilk Ranch Dip. Once available in just 20 states, customers can now find it at locations across the nation. So, ready those game day tables and set out the chips for this next-level dip.

Here’s a look at what’s inside: a creamy blend of real whipped cream cheese and sour cream with a generous amount of crunchy dill pickles and zesty ranch seasoning. As with most bulk store items, this one goes big with a 1.5-pound tub for just $4.98.

Sam’s Club recommends adding a dollop to homemade burgers, pairing it with your chips or serving it alongside your favorite garden veggies. Perhaps you want to dip fried pickles into your fried pickle dip? Fried pickle inception, if you will. Lucky for all involved, it’s pretty easy to fry your own food at home.