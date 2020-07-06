Restaurant employment was up in all 50 states for May, and according to new federal data, those numbers continue to rise. In June, employment for the restaurant industry was the highest it has been since March when the coronavirus pandemic spread across the U.S., but the industry hasn't fully recovered just yet.

According to the Bureau of Labor Statistics, there were 12.2 million food and service workforce jobs in February and 11.6 million in March 2020. That dropped to 6.2 million in April due to layoffs and furloughs before rising to 7.6 million in May and then 9.2 million in June.

The latest unemployment rates for the industry are 24% as opposed to 32% in May, 35% in April and 8.5% back in March.

Despite this upward trend, many bars and restaurants have halted reopening plans indefinitely due to a resurgence in COVID-19 cases around the country. Other establishments remain open but are getting creative with unique social distancing strategies and with safer takeout and delivery methods.