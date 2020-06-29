As coronavirus cases spike in certain states, some jurisdictions are taking a step back on plans to reopen bars and restaurants. From their inadequate social distancing measures to potentially contaminated garnishes, watering holes are being deemed unsafe by health officials and industry authorities for the time being, so some states are shutting them down.

Texas, for example, has closed its bars. Restaurants can remain open for dine-in service, but at only at 50% of their pre-COVID capacities. Maine hasn’t opened its bars yet, and those plans are now postponed until further notice. Maine restaurants are currently capped at 50 people per room.

Bars in Florida can’t sell alcohol on-site, but they can still sell drinks to-go. Restaurants, on the other hand, can sell booze as long as everyone keeps proper distance from one another. In Nevada, establishments can seat as many customers as they’d like, so long as there is 6 feet of space between parties.

North Carolina has a 50% cap on restaurant dining rooms for another three weeks at least. Nightclubs can also serve at 50% capacity, but bargoers have to stand and are required to wear face masks. Similarly, Louisiana will limit restaurants to 50% capacity. Bars can offer on-site service, but only at 25% capacity.

Idaho will continue its 50-person cap on gatherings. Bars can remain open, but clubs can only serve those who are standing. In Ada County specifically, bars have closed. If you’re not ready to leave your home but you’re interested in taking a peek at what the country looks like as it's reopening, here’s a look at reopened eateries across the U.S.