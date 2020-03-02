If you’ve ever wondered what a boozy Shamrock Shake tastes like, your time has come. Red Lobster, purveyor of the world-famous Cheddar Bay Biscuit, is now serving a minty green milkshake made with Jameson.

In addition to whiskey, the Jameson Irish Mudslide features crème de menthe and vanilla ice cream. Here’s the kicker: It’s served in a 14-ounce collectible lighthouse glass and topped with a Hershey chocolate swirl, whipped cream, gold sugar crystals and a brownie. Price varies by location, but you can expect to pay somewhere around $10.24.



Courtesy of Red Lobster

The decadent adult beverage dessert hybrid is available nationwide through Sunday, March 29 for guests 21 and older. If you have enough room, you’ll have to enjoy it with some seafood. Pretty sure Red Lobster is fresh out of corned beef and cabbage. If you’re itching for authentic Celtic eats with a side of craic and a pint of the black stuff, head to the best Irish pubs in America.