McDonald's iconic Shamrock Shake is turning 50 this year, and the fast food giant has decided to celebrate this milestone by mixing up its minty concoction — with some cookies.

Not only will McDonald's be releasing one of the most popular fast food menu items of all time nationwide for the first time since 2017, but the chain will also introduce a new Oreo Shamrock McFlurry to celebrate half a century of this vanilla mint delight. The new twist on an old classic will feature creamy vanilla soft serve infused with that classic Shamrock Shake flavor and Oreo cookie pieces, all blended to perfection.

The Shamrock Shake and Oreo Shamrock McFlurry will be available nationwide beginning Feb. 19 for superfans and even first-timers to try.

This is not the first time McDonald's has shaken up its shake. In 1980, the chain sold a Shamrock Sundae, which featured vanilla ice cream and a green mint Shamrock syrup. The classic version of this seasonal staple was introduced nationally in 1970, and its release every year sends thousands of fans on the hunt for the creamy, minty treat. It goes without saying that the Shamrock Shake is certainly one of those fast food menu items with a serious cult following.