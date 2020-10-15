There are plenty of chain restaurants offering special menus for Thanksgiving this year, but one in particular is exceptionally special. Popeyes, the holy grail for fried chicken sandwiches, just announced that it is officially bringing back its fan favorite Cajun Style Turkey.

Popeyes’ Cajun Style Turkey comes hand-rubbed and infused with zesty Louisiana-style seasonings. It’s precooked too, so all you need to do is reheat at home. How? Thaw the frozen turkey 48 to 72 hours in the refrigerator or 10 to 12 hours in cold water, making sure to change the water hourly. Do not thaw at room temperature, and always leave the turkey in the sealed plastic while thawing.

When it comes time to reheat, preheat your oven to 300 degrees Fahrenheit. Remove all packaging, preserving juices, and place the turkey on a rack in a large roasting pan. Pour the juices into the pan and reheat uncovered on the lower rack for two to two and a half hours. The ideal internal temperature is 140 degrees as measured by a meat thermometer inserted into the deepest part of the breast meat (not touching the bone).

After reheating, let it stand 20 minutes before carving. You can save the pan drippings for gravy if desired. Here’s a recipe for turkey gravy that you can have prepped and cooked in less time than it takes for your turkey to cool.

Customers can preorder from their local restaurant by calling or visiting in person. The hot-ticket turkey is available at participating locations nationwide with prices starting at $39.99. Of course, if you want to make your own Turkey Day meal this year, we’ve got you covered there, too. Get everything you need all in one place with our one-stop-shop for the best Thanksgiving recipes of all time.