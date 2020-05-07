We have a pretty firm grasp on what people are eating in quarantine. Banana bread is the most-searched recipe during coronavirus, but people are also making perfect loaves of bread at home. Making recipes totally from scratch using pantry staples is a trend that continues on Pinterest, where people are looking for pasta inspiration beyond spaghetti and meatballs.

Ways You’re Cooking Pasta Wrong — and How to Make It Perfect Every Time

According to a new trends report from Pinterest, searches for “homemade fettuccine noodles” are up 471%. Homemade pasta takes a bit of technique, but the it's one of those easy dishes you can make using only pantry staples. A popular Pinterest recipe from Savoring Italy calls for just four cups of clour, salta, four eggs and a tablespoon of extra-virgin olive oil. After you make your own fettuccine, serve this popular ribbon-shaped pasta with a thick, creamy sauces like Alfredo. It also goes well with meat, cheese and red sauce.

Beyond fettuccine noodles, “Ohana noodle recipe” is the next most popular search (up 394%). This sweet and savory Polynesian dish features udon noodles, ginger, garlic, red pepper, pineapple and peanut sauce; followed by “beef ramen noodles” (up 320%), “noodle kugel recipe” (up 284%) and “biang biang noodles” (up 118%).

If you’re going to attempt any pasta dish — whether it be rigatoni, bucatini orecchiette, fusilli, etc. — make sure you do it right. After all, pasta is one of the foods you're cooking wrong .