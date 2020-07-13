Warm weather is here, but many businesses are still closed because of the coronavirus pandemic, so people are looking to recreate the bar and restaurant experience at home by making their own cocktails. They’re looking for libations beyond the most popular boozy beverages though, with sights set on confectionary creations.

Every State’s Favorite Fast Food During Coronavirus

According to new data from Pinterest, searches for “candy alcohol drinks” are up six times more year over year for June. Results include fun, colorful adults-only drinks topped with fan-favorite candies like sour gummy worms, Starburst, Skittles, Jolly Ranchers and Sour Patch Kids, plus cotton candy, Fruit by the Foot and other guilty pleasure foods we won’t apologize for loving.

Other significantly popular summer drink searches include “butterfly pea flower cocktail,” “Bahama mama drink recipe” and “bees knees cocktail.”

But not everyone is looking for a buzz. Searches for “Mocktail recipes” are up 37 times more than they were last June, with “pregnancy mocktails,” “watermelon mint drink,” “aloe vera drink recipe” and “turmeric drinks” leading the pack. For more, get your bar cart stocked for these mocktail recipes everyone will love.