Like many other restaurants at this time, Olive Garden is now offering free no-contact delivery on takeout orders — but you have to spend over $40 unless you’re in California, Washington or Oregon, where the minimum is $75.

If you’re a family of four or more craving soup, salad and breadsticks, chicken parmigiana, cheese-stuffed shells or seafood alfredo, this could be worth it. If you’re single, you might want to clear space in your fridge for leftovers. Depending on where you are, entrees run between $10 to $20. Kids meals are around $5.99.

There’s also a family-style bundle, which includes enough lasagna and house salad to feed eight people, plus 12 breadsticks and a 2-liter bottle of Coke, Diet Coke or Sprite for $65. That comes out to a little over $8 per person, though price varies in New York, Alaska and Canada. To order, call your local restaurant or go to OliveGarden.com.

Olive Garden’s new carside to-go option is a little cheaper than delivery if you’re worried about hitting the minimum. People who choose to pick their order up can do buy-one, get-one-free entrees starting at $12.99. The first meal will be hot and ready to eat, and the second one will be freshly prepared, packaged and chilled for you to warm up whenever you’re ready.

Options include spaghetti and meat sauce, fettuccine alfredo, cheese ravioli, five-cheese ziti al forno, lasagna and chicken parmigiana.

For more budget-friendly options, look to Chipotle ($10), Chili's ($15), Noodles & Company ($15) and other chain restaurants and services offering free delivery right now.