chicken parmesan

Heat the olive oil in a large nonstick skillet over high heat.

Make an assembly line with two plates and a shallow soup bowl in the middle. In the first plate, add the flour and season it well with salt and pepper. Add the egg to the soup bowl with a splash of water and beat together. Add half the bread crumbs to the third plate.

Pat the chicken cutlets dry with paper towels. Dredge the first cutlet in the flour, coating both sides and shaking to remove any excess, then dip it in the egg mixture. Finally dredge the cutlet in the bread crumbs, pressing down slightly so that they adhere. Turn it over and repeat with the other side.

Add the cutlet to the hot skillet, adjusting the heat to medium if necessary.

When the bottom is browned and crispy, which should only take a few minutes, flip the cutlet over to brown the other side.

Repeat the coating process with the remaining cutlets, adding more bread crumbs as necessary.

Once they are coated, add the cutlets to the skillet, but do not cook more than two or three cutlets at a time, depending on the size of the skillet. Work in batches as necessary, draining the cooked cutlets on paper towels.

Meanwhile, ladle sauce into a 2-quart baking dish to cover the bottom and preheat the oven to 450.

When the cutlets are browned and crispy on both sides, place them in the baking dish. Cover with more sauce. (You may have sauce leftover, which is fine.)

Top with grated cheeses and bake fifteen minutes, until the cheese is melted and bubbling.

Serve over pasta or polenta, passing the extra sauce on the side.