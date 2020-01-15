It’s 2020 and we’re here to remind you that the batter is better than actual cookies, brownies or cakes. That’s why Nestle Toll House is launching two new products that skip the oven and, instead, go straight from your spoon to your mouth — no questions asked.

Last year, the confectioner debuted chocolate chip and “Peanut Butter Monster” edible cookie dough, and this month, Funfetti and fudge brownie are set to hit the refrigerated section at Walmart, ShopRite, Hy-Vee, Meijer and other various retailers nationwide for a suggested retail price of $5.39 per 15-ounce tub.

Now, the million-dollar question: Are they any good?

Like you even need us to answer this. Of course they are. Thanks to the good folks at Nestle, Daily Meal editors were able to taste test both flavors before their official release, and we loved them both, though they tasted more like thick frosting than cookie dough. They’re decadent, sweet and delicious. These weren't your mama's batters, however. They lacked the grainy texture of flour and sugar that homemade cookies, cake and brownie batter have. That’s not necessarily a bad thing, though.



Courtesy of Nestle

“I mean … they’re great. Both products fulfilled their promises of being raw, edible versions of the things they say they are,” one editor said. “You could down a whole pint of these while watching some trash television show and you wouldn’t even notice that, oops, you just consumed 1,400 calories.”

It’s true: Both flavors are 140 calories per 2 tablespoons, and there are 10 servings per pint. They also each have 14 grams of sugar per serving — but it’s cookie dough. What do you expect? Nobody is out here having just 2 tablespoons, but if you are, congratulations. We applaud your self-control.

If you want to bake these products, you shouldn’t. They’re safe to eat raw because while they do contain real butter, other vital baking ingredients are absent (like eggs), so they’ll come out weird. For top-notch baked goods, put the oven mitt down and treat yourself to the best cookie in your state.