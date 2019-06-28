Nestle Toll House Launched a New Line of Edible Cookie Dough

Baked goods are great, but real joy comes from spooning raw cookie dough into your mouth knowing full well you might contract salmonella. If you do not participate in such risky (albeit delicious) business, you’ve been missing out, but your time has finally come. Nestle Toll House just released its own line of edible cookie dough.

Flavors in the refrigerated section of the grocery store include your standard chocolate chip as well as Peanut Butter Monster, which features peanut butter (obviously), oats and candy-coated chocolate pieces that resemble M&Ms. Both are uncooked and completely safe to eat because they’re made egg-free with specially treated flour, eliminating the potential for nasty bacteria to breed in your belly. Ew! Instagram famous Dō and fan-favorite Cookie Dough Café are made in a similar way.



Courtesy of Nestlé

Nestle Toll House Edible Cookie Dough is currently for sale at Publix in Alabama, Florida, Georgia, North Carolina, South Carolina, Tennessee and Virginia. Consumers can find it at Walmart in the Southeast and local grocers nationwide this summer. The suggested retail price is $5.49 per 15-ounce serving. If you want to keep eating regular cookie dough raw, we can’t endorse that, but we do respect it. After all, there are a lot of dishes that prove cookies aren’t the best things made from cookie dough.