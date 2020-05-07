You might have grand plans to make brunch on Mother's Day, but a new survey shows that more than half of moms just want takeout. So if you've been Googling recipes to make in quarantine to no avail, you might consider taking the convenient route by getting food someone else cooked. Here are the best deals from chain restaurants offering dinner, sweet treats and more.

California Pizza Kitchen

California Pizza Kitchen’s Spring Meal kit comes with your choice of pan-roasted chicken, roasted salmon or grilled ribeye with a side of spinach artichoke dip, sourdough baguette, Caesar salad, fingerling potatoes and butter cake with vanilla Haagen-Dazs ice cream. It’s $40 to $120 depending on meat selection for two or four servings.

Tim Hortons

Tim Hortons is selling a DIY doughnut kit for $5.49 at drive-thrus in the U.S. and via UberEats. It includes six ring doughnuts, containers of chocolate and vanilla fondant, and sprinkles.

Baskin-Robbins

Unlock $0 delivery for Baskin-Robbins on orders of $15 or more through DoorDash with the code “BASKIN.”

Panera Bread

All digital gift cards from Panera Bread are 20% off for Mother’s Day. And now through May 15, the chain is offering a Family Feast for $29 and free delivery with the code “FREEDELIVERY.” Choose two kids sandwiches, two grownup sandwiches and a whole salad to go with shareable mac and cheese and one whole baguette. For $4 more, you can add cookies.

MOVO

Here's one way to deal with everyday stress: Call 1-833-3-SCREAM-4-WINE now through May 10 and literally scream. After you let it all out, an automated voice will direct you to this website, where you can claim free wine. MOVO, a brand of canned wine spritzer, will Venmo you so you can buy it. This promotion is valid nationwide, excluding Alabama, Indiana, Maine, Maryland, Vermont and West Virginia.

BJ’s Restaurant and Brewhouse

BJ’s Restaurant and Brewhouse is offering a Mother’s Day bundle from May 8 to May 10. It’s $59.95 and includes one large deep-dish pizza, a shrimp scampi entree, one salad and six garlic knots. For dessert, get a free Pizookie — the chain’s famous cookie pizza frankenfection — for free on purchases of $9.95 or more using the code “PIZOOKIE.”

Panda Express

Panda Express brought back its $20 Family Meal Deal for a limited time only. It includes two large sides and three large entrees.

Insomnia Cookies

Insomnia Cookies is offering 20% off all cookie cakes from May 7 through May 10 with the code “LOVE4MOM.”

Cracker Barrel

Cracker Barrel is offering free delivery on its All-Day Pancake Breakfast with buttermilk pancakes, butter and syrup, scrambled eggs, choice of bacon or sausage patties and hashbrown casserole or fried apples; and Sunday Homestyle Chicken with buttermilk-battered and deep-fried boneless chicken breasts, two sides and buttermilk biscuits. For each one purchased, you’ll get a $10 gift card to use on a future purchase in store or online through June 14.

The Cheesecake Factory

Now through May 10, if you buy a $50 gift card online, you will receive a $10 bonus card. The gift card is not redeemable for delivery orders and is only valid for takeout or curbside pickup.

Olive Garden

Recreate the restaurant experience at home with Olive Garden's ready to bake, family-style bundle for $40 that serves five people. It comes with one pan of cheese-stuffed shells, one jumbo salad with a bottle of dressing, 12 garlic breadsticks and your choice of one large Alfredo or marinara dipping sauce.

Outback Steakhouse

Mother’s Day specials run from May 6 through May 12 at Outback Steakhouse, a top contendor for the best casual steakhouse chain in America. The menu features filet mignon and steamed lobster tail, and seared prime rib and crab cake, both of which comes with two sides. You can also add a steamed lobster tail or crab cake to any entree. Price and participation varies by location.

Ruth’s Chris Steak House

Looking for something a little more high-end? Ruth’s Chris Steak House is offering a Mother’s Day Family Meal for four with your choice of Caesar salad or steak house salad, and two of the following: garlic mashed potatoes, creamed spinach, steamed broccoli and sweet potato casserole. You get mini cheesecakes for dessert.

Beyond steak and lobster tails, there are so many ways to show your No. 1 lady that you care. Whether you're together or apart through coronavirus quarantine, here's how you can celebrate your grandma, mom, aunt and more on Mother's Day.