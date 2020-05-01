California Pizza Kitchen offers more than hand-tossed pies. In honor of Mother’s Day this year, one of America's favorite pizza chains is launching a new Spring Meal Kit with easy to follow recipes to make her day extra special.

Choose from pan-roasted chicken, roasted salmon or grilled ribeye with a side of spinach artichoke dip, sourdough baguette, Caesar salad, fingerling potatoes and butter cake with vanilla Haagen-Dazs ice cream. Pricing ranges from $40 to $120 depending on meat selection for two or four servings.

CPK’s Spring Meal Kit is available at all locations nationwide, excluding Hawaii, while supplies last. To get one, order for on-site takeout and curbside pickup. Select locations do offer an option for delivery through www.cpk.com only.

If the leading lady in your life prefers breakfast plans over fancy steak for dinner, consider these Mother's Day brunch recipes to cook the kids.