california pizza kitchen meal kit
Courtesy of California Pizza Kitchen
  1. Home
  2. Eat/Dine
  3. Products
  1. Home
  2. Eat/Dine
  3. Products

California Pizza Kitchen Launches Mother's Day Meal Kit

May 1, 2020 | 5:32pm
By
Each kit comes with appetizers and dessert
california pizza kitchen meal kit
Courtesy of California Pizza Kitchen

California Pizza Kitchen offers more than hand-tossed pies. In honor of Mother’s Day this year, one of America's favorite pizza chains is launching a new Spring Meal Kit with easy to follow recipes to make her day extra special.

Fast Food Copycat Recipes for Chipotle, Taco Bell and More

Choose from pan-roasted chicken, roasted salmon or grilled ribeye with a side of spinach artichoke dip, sourdough baguette, Caesar salad, fingerling potatoes and butter cake with vanilla Haagen-Dazs ice cream. Pricing ranges from $40 to $120 depending on meat selection for two or four servings.

CPK’s Spring Meal Kit is available at all locations nationwide, excluding Hawaii, while supplies last. To get one, order for on-site takeout and curbside pickup. Select locations do offer an option for delivery through www.cpk.com only. 

Related
How to Thaw Chicken and Other Defrosting Food Questions, AnsweredRestaurant Secrets Every Home Cook Should Know Easy Cooking and Baking Ingredient Swaps and Substitutions Everyone Should Know

If the leading lady in your life prefers breakfast plans over fancy steak for dinner, consider these Mother's Day brunch recipes to cook the kids.

Dinner at Home Can Feel Like a Restaurant With These Tips