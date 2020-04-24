Ikea’s famous Swedish meatballs are coming to a kitchen near you. The assemble-it-yourself home goods company recently shared the recipe for its most-loved food court dish, which is already available as a pre-packaged frozen food at the furniture store. But nothing beats the fresh version of this dish.

Dinner at Home Can Feel Like a Restaurant With These Tips

Due to coronavirus, nearly all of Ikea's stores are closed right now, so the only way to get a taste of this dish is to make it yourself. Gather your ingredients, fire up the stove and find the comfiest spot on your couch to enjoy this world-renowned menu item with a massive cult following.

Ikea Meatballs Recipe

Serves 4

Ingredients for the meatballs:

500 grams (17.6 ounces) of ground beef

250 grams (8.8 ounces) of ground pork

1 onion, finely chopped

1 clove of garlic, crushed or minced

100 grams (3.5 ounces) of breadcrumbs

1 egg

5 tablespoons of whole milk

Ingredients for the cream sauce:

Dash of oil

40 grams (1.4 ounces or about 2 1/2 tablespoons) of butter

40 grams (1.4 ounces) of plain flour

150 milliliters (5 ounces) of vegetable stock

150 milliliters (5 ounces) of beef stock

150 milliliters (5 ounces) of thick double cream

2 teaspoons of soy sauce

1 teaspoon of Dijon mustard

Directions for the meatballs:

Combine beef and pork, and mix with your fingers to break up any lumps.

Add finely chopped onion, garli, breadcrumbs and egg, and mix.

Add milk and season well with salt and pepper.

Shape mixture into small, round balls.

Place on a clean plate, cover and store in the fridge for two hours.

In a frying pan, heat oil on medium heat.

When hot, gently add meatballs and brown on all sides.

When browned, add to an ovenproof dish and cover.

Place in a hot oven (180 degrees Celsius or 356 Fahrenheit for conventional, or 160 degrees Celsius or 320 Fahrenheit for fan) and cook for a further 30 minutes.

Directions for the cream sauce:

Melt butter in a pan.

Whisk in plain flour and stir for two minutes.

Add vegetable stock and beef stock and continue to stir.

Add double cream, soy sauce and Dijon mustard.

Bring it to a simmer and allow sauce to thicken.

Serve with potatoes.