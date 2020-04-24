ikea meatballs

If you're a fan of Ikea, you'll be elated to know that you can make its famous Swedish meatballs right at home.
This recipe is courtesy of Ikea.
Ingredients
For the meatballs
- 500 Grams (17.6 ounces) ground beef
- 250 Grams (8.8 ounces) ground pork
- 1 onion, finely chopped
- 1 clove of garlic, crushed or minced
- 100 Grams (3.5 ounces) breadcrumbs
- 1 egg
- 5 Tablespoons whole milk
- Generous salt and pepper
For the cream sauce
- Dash of oil
- 40 Grams (1.4 ounces or about 2 1/2 tablespoons) butter
- 40 Grams (1.4 ounces) plain flour
- 150 Milliliters (5 ounces) vegetable stock
- 150 Milliliters (5 ounces) beef stock
- 150 Milliliters (5 ounces) thick double cream
- 2 Teaspoons soy sauce
- 1 Teaspoon Dijon mustard
Directions
For the meatballs
Combine beef and pork, and mix with your fingers to break up any lumps.
Add finely chopped onion, garlic, breadcrumbs, egg and mix.
Add milk and season well with salt and pepper.
Shape mixture into small, round balls.
Place on a clean plate, cover and store in the fridge for two hours.
In a frying pan, heat oil on medium heat.
When hot, gently add meatballs and brown on all sides.
When browned, add to an ovenproof dish and cover.
Place in a hot oven (180 degrees Celsius or 356 Fahrenheit for conventional, or 160 degrees Celsius or 320 Fahrenheit for fan) and cook for a further 30 minutes.
For the cream sauce
Melt butter in a pan.
Whisk in plain flour and stir for two minutes.
Add vegetable stock and beef stock and continue to stir.
Add double cream, soy sauce and Dijon mustard.
Bring it to a simmer and allow sauce to thicken.
Serve with potatoes.