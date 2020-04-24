ikea meatballs

Combine beef and pork, and mix with your fingers to break up any lumps.

Add finely chopped onion, garlic, breadcrumbs, egg and mix.

Add milk and season well with salt and pepper.

Shape mixture into small, round balls.

Place on a clean plate, cover and store in the fridge for two hours.

In a frying pan, heat oil on medium heat.

When hot, gently add meatballs and brown on all sides.

When browned, add to an ovenproof dish and cover.

Place in a hot oven (180 degrees Celsius or 356 Fahrenheit for conventional, or 160 degrees Celsius or 320 Fahrenheit for fan) and cook for a further 30 minutes.