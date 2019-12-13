The highly Instagrammable Museum of Ice Cream began as a pop-up concept in 2016, and now it’s getting a gargantuan flagship location in New York City. The dreamy bubblegum pink experience exists in a 25,000-square-foot, three-story location with 13 all-new multi-sensory installations including a "celestial subway,” “queen bee hive” (hey, Beyoncé), spiral slide and a sprinkle pool filled with nearly 100 million rubber rainbow pieces. It's 20,000 square feet larger than the other permanent location in San Francisco.

Weird Museums You Won't Believe Exist

The Museum of Ice Cream “transforms concepts and dreams into spaces that provoke imagination and creativity. [It] is designed to be a culturally inclusive environment and community, inspiring human connection" through what the museum calls the "universal power of ice cream.” In the past, Beyoncé and Blue Ivy, Kim Kardashian, Katy Perry and other celebrities have visited pop-up locations in New York, Los Angeles, Miami and San Francisco.

“We are excited to delight our fans back where Museum of Ice Cream began and continue to unite people through the power of ice cream,” co-founder Manish Vora said in a statement. The Big Apple model is the first of several flagship locations that will launch in the U.S. and internationally in the next 18 months.

The Museum of Ice Cream officially opens its doors on Dec. 14 at 558 Broadway in the SoHo neighborhood of Manhattan. Hours of operation are Wednesday through Monday from 9:30 a.m. to 10 p.m. The $39 entrance fee includes access to all the exhibits, ice cream tastings and other treats (like cake pops). Kids 2 and under get in for free. Want a peek inside? Here’s your first look at the brand-new Museum of Ice Cream in New York City.