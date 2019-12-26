Starbucks is celebrating the end of the year with pop-up parties, where customers can score a complementary tall espresso beverage of their choice. The promotion, which runs Dec. 27 through Dec. 31, won’t be a thing at every store though. It’ll only be offered at 1,000 from 1 to 2 p.m. local time.

To find out whether or not a store near you is in on the promotion, head to StarbucksPopUp.com. The website will be updated with a new rotation of 200 locations per day (1,000 in total over the course of five days).

Customers who visit a participating store will get a free tall handcrafted espresso beverage of their choice (hot or iced) including americanos, cappuccinos, macchiatos, flat whites and lattes. Get crazy with Caramel Brulee, Cinnamon Dolce, Peppermint Mocha, Salted Caramel — you name it.

We truly have no insider information about which Starbucks locations will be offering the deal. If you miss out, don't cry. At least you can still get free food from these restaurants on your birthday.