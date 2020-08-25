Some good news: You no longer have to choose between pizza, tacos and burgers when it comes to Friday night takeour. The popular food chain, Domino's Pizza, announced two new specialty pizzas this week inspired by some of the biggest delivery food trends of 2020.

What Delivery Food America Is Ordering During the Coronavirus Pandemic

But what exactly are the new menu items? The Chicken Taco Pizza is topped with American cheese, taco seasoning, grilled chicken, fresh onions, green peppers and more taco-inspired toppings. And the Cheeseburger Pizza starts with a ketchup-mustard sauce, on top of which American cheese, beef, fresh onions, diced tomatoes, shredded provolone and cheddar cheese are added.

To decide on these new menu items, Domino's searched for real customers who expressed stories of burger and taco deliveries gone wrong via social media. Now, for $11.99 each, Domino's customers can order its new specialty pizzas, hassle free. One of the biggest restaurant pains during the coronavirus pandemic is that tacos and burgers don't deliver particularly well. Pizza does.

"Domino's customers can now have the best of both worlds: the mouthwatering flavors of a chicken taco or cheeseburger, on a pizza designed to be delivered," said Art D'Elia, Domino's executive vice president-chief marketing officer, in a press release.

The Chicken Taco Pizza and Cheeseburger Pizza are available now and join other specialty pizzas on the Domino's menu, which include pies inspired by Buffalo chicken, Philly cheesesteaks, Memphis BBQ and more. And if you want to try these pies but don't care for onions, you're not alone. No onions is one of the most popular delivery requests in America.