'This is Not Acceptable and Must Stop': NYC Mayor Responds to Arrest of Food Delivery Workers

A video showing a delivery person who was arrested on suspicion of breaking curfew has gone viral on Twitter with more than 1.4 million views, prompting a response from New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio. In the 19 second clip posted by @KirstiKarttunen, a man on a bicycle with an insulated food carrier is handcuffed by police as he yells out, “Are you serious? I’m not even doing anything.”

“This delivery guy thought he’s an essential worker, police seemed to disagree. The rules issued before the curfew very unclear but according to the state, restaurants, bar & food industry workers are classified as essential. #nycurfew #NYCPolice,” @KirstiKarttunen captioned the post.

— Kirsti Karttunen (@KirstiKarttunen) June 5, 2020

Another video posted to Twitter by @PeterNHess documents the alleged arrest of another food delivery worker, who may or may not have worked for Caviar, which is owned by DoorDash.

“NYPD officers arrest an essential worker—his Caviar bag is sitting by his bike, 27 min after curfew at 108 and Central Park West in Manhattan. City and state officials assured essential workers they are exempt. At least three white shirts (commanding officers) are present,” he wrote.

NYPD officers arrest an essential worker—his Caviar bag is sitting by his bike, 27 min after curfew at 108 and Central Park West in Manhattan



city and state officials assured essential workers they are exempt



— peter hess (@PeterNHess) June 5, 2020

In an email to The Daily Meal, a DoorDash spokesperson said, “We are alarmed by reports that a courier appears to have been arrested yesterday evening in New York City shortly after curfew. Under the City’s curfew order, food delivery workers are deemed ‘essential’ and permitted to travel to and from work and to be in public while performing their work while the curfew is in effect. We are gathering information and are in contact with City officials to determine what transpired. Essential workers must be able to complete their work and feel safe and secure while doing so, and we are prepared to provide them with our support.”

On March 20, Gov. Andrew Cuomo issued guidance on essential services under the “New York State on Pause” executive order. In addition to nurses and other healthcare professionals currently fighting coronavirus, employees of other businesses including restaurants and bars are qualified as essential. This includes delivery workers. Nonetheless, many companies have suspended takeout service.

Hours after the video was posted, de Blasio issued the following statement on Twitter: “Just got off the phone with [New York City Police Commissioner Dermot Shea] after seeing the troubling video of a delivery worker arrested by police while doing his job. This is NOT acceptable and must stop. Food delivery is essential work and is EXEMPTED from curfew.”

— Mayor Bill de Blasio (@NYCMayor) June 5, 2020

“Same goes for journalists covering protests and out doing their jobs. They are essential workers, too. We WILL protect their rights. The public depends on the information they provide. Will get NYPD to fix this immediately,” he wrote in a separate tweet.

— Mayor Bill de Blasio (@NYCMayor) June 5, 2020

