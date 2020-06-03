Nearly 20 cities across the country have imposed new curfews on citizens as an attempt to curb unrest. While most regulations begin after standard dinnertime, regulations went into effect as early as 1:30 p.m. in Santa Monica, California, which has since been adjusted to match L.A. County’s 6 p.m. cutoff. Essential workers are exempt because they need to get to and from work, and although delivery staffers technically qualify, many companies are suspending takeout service.

What Delivery Food America Is Ordering During the Coronavirus Pandemic

In an email, DoorDash, which operates in more than 850 cities nationwide, told The Daily Meal that it is tailoring operations based on guidance the company has received from governments, including suspending service to abide by local curfews or reducing hours.

Postmates is also adhering to the new regulations and is working directly with mayoral administrations to balance essential service designations with the curfew orders and each municipality’s distinct approach.

“While we respect the right to organize and make voices heard, trust and safety of our fleet, our merchants and our customers are of paramount priority,” a Postmates spokesperson said.

Similarly, Grubhub says it’s evaluating the situation in each city individually and is making decisions based on the ground from local officials, restaurants and drivers.

“In some places, we’re suspending operations temporarily because of curfews or local updates,” a Grubhub spokesperson said. “In other places, we’re continuing to operate cautiously and serve the community. But in all cases, we’re monitoring closely and will not hesitate to take action if needed to protect the safety of our drivers, restaurants and diners.”

No matter what delivery service you use, during difficult times, it's important to tip delivery drivers and other essential workers. If you are under curfew or delivery isn't available in your area, you can still get your fast-food fix at home by making these copycat recipes for Chipotle, Taco Bell and more.