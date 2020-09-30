A new study shows that people are drinking significantly more than they did pre-pandemic. Through a national survey, research and analysis company RAND Corporation found that overall frequency of alcohol consumption is up — and women are drinking nearly twice as much.

Of 1,540 adults surveyed, alcohol consumption increased by 14% among adults over age 30 compared to the same time last year. For adults aged 30 to 59, the increase was 19% — 17% among women and 10% among for non-Hispanic white adults.

It was also noted that three out of four people were drinking one additional day per month than they were last year. Breaking that down even further, heavy drinking episodes among women increased 41%. The qualification for this was four or more drinks over the span of a couple hours.

While it may seem that drinking is a simple way to relieve stress caused by the coronavirus pandemic, alcohol abuse can lead to or worsen your physical and mental wellbeing. As an alternative, we spoke to health professionals about how to manage your anxiety during COVID-19.