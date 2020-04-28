Earlier this month, Olive Veronesi went viral after she was photographed holding a can of Coors Light and a sign that read, “I need more beer!!” Her call for help worked, and Coors Light delivered 150 beers to the 93-year-old, who was holed up at home in Seminole, Pennsylvania, because of of the coronavirus pandemic. This act of kindness “sparked joy,” as Marie Kondo would say, so Coors Light is now looking to give away 500,000 additional beers through an initiative called America #CouldUseABeer.

What Is an IPA? And Other Beer Questions, Answered

To get in on it, all you have to do is visit @CoorsLight on Twitter and, using the prompt in this tweet, tell the brand who deserves the beer and why. It could be yourself, your friend, your mom or even your favorite celebrity.

93-year-old Olive Veronesi of Seminole, PA, is staying home. But she has one request for her neighbors. @CoorsLight, you’re up! (📷 by @KDKA) pic.twitter.com/6itfzwxfNF — Darren Rovell (@darrenrovell) April 12, 2020

If your submission is chosen, that person will receive one free six-pack of Coors Light bottles or cans in the form of a rebate via PayPal on purchases between April 28 and June 1, 2020. Coors will cover receipts submitted by June 15 or until $1 million in redemptions are claimed (whichever comes first).

Free beer is great, and it's lovely knowing that people are working to create moments of happiness in dark times. And if you don't win free beer for someone you love, here are some small acts of kindness that you can do from home during the coronavirus pandemic.